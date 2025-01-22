close global

F1 team SALE complete as official statement released

The long-awaited sale of a Formula 1 team has now been completed ahead of the new season.

2025 marks the final year of the current ground effect rules before the new regulations are ushered in for 2026, with this year's season promising thrilling action.

Lewis Hamilton's performances at Ferrari are sure to come under the microscope following his sensational move from Mercedes, while Max Verstappen - partnering Liam Lawson - will be determined to add a fifth consecutive world title to his collection.

Sauber are preparing for their final campaign in F1
The Swiss outfit will be replaced by Audi from 2026

Audi ramp up 2026 plans

There is also plenty to play for further down the field, with the likes of Alpine, Haas and Williams looking to force their way towards the top of the order, while Sauber will be targeting a significant improvement having finished bottom of the pile in 2024.

This will be the Swiss outfit's final season in the sport, with Audi set to takeover the team from 2026 onwards.

The German manufacturer has already started laying the foundations for their introduction to F1, appointing former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto as chief operating and technical officer, while Jonathan Wheatley will be the team principal following his Red Bull exit.

Jonathan Wheatley will soon take over as team principal

Audi's driver lineup has also been secured, with Nico Hulkenberg and rookie Gabriel Bortoleto already confirmed as the team's pairing heading into the upcoming year of transition.

Furthermore, Sauber's team sale has been confirmed at long last, after Audi announced their full takeover in March 2024.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, the group officially announced: "The complete takeover of Sauber Holding AG by Audi AG was completed as planned in January 2025.

"Audi has thus taken the next important step on the way to Formula 1 shortly after the turn of the year. Audi previously held a minority stake in Sauber Holding AG."

