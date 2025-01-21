close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Wolff issues DAMNING Mercedes verdict for 2025 F1 season

Wolff issues DAMNING Mercedes verdict for 2025 F1 season

Wolff issues DAMNING Mercedes verdict for 2025 F1 season

Wolff issues DAMNING Mercedes verdict for 2025 F1 season

Toto Wolff has issued a frank assessment of his team's chances in 2025, with a new driver pairing and the departure of a Formula 1 legend hampering Mercedes.

The Brackley outfit won eight constructors' championships in a row between 2014-2021, with the team's success coinciding with Lewis Hamilton's six world championships in seven years.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes in shock announcement as F1 champion RETURNS

READ MORE: Cullen and Hamilton 'REUNITE' as stunning Ferrari project details emerge

However, the last three seasons have seen Mercedes fall further and further out of championship contention, prompting Hamilton to ditch the outfit with whom he had enjoyed 12 highly-successful seasons.

Hamilton has instead moved to Ferrari for 2025 and beyond, with 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli being signed to replace the outgoing F1 legend.

Kimi Antonelli has signed for the 2025 season and beyond
George Russell is hoping to take the next step with Mercedes in 2025

Antonelli set for Mercedes debut

Antonelli will sit alongside George Russell, who has been with Mercedes since the 2022 season, with the Brit taking up more of a team leader role.

Mercedes finished fourth in the constructors' championship in 2024, but were a long way behind third-placed Red Bull, and only managed four race victories compared to Red Bull's nine.

Now, Wolff has issued his expectations for Antonelli for the 2025 season, suggesting that the Mercedes team will be in a rebuilding year ahead of the all-important 2026 season, when new regulations are set to sweep into F1.

"If you expect him to be on pole position in Melbourne, win the race and immediately fight for the championship, then the risk is big because that won't happen," Wolff told Auto Motor und Sport.

"If we approach it in such a way that the boy is 18 years old, very talented, but of course has to grow into it first and will make mistakes, then the risk is limited.

"That's why we're doing it. We see 2025 as a transition year and want to prepare him for 2026."

READ MORE: Hamilton Ferrari FAIRYTALE predicted as F1 legend tipped for major success

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Formula 1 Toto Wolff Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes F1 SHUTDOWN after shock announcement
Mercedes

Mercedes F1 SHUTDOWN after shock announcement

  • Yesterday 20:57
Wolff reveals driving force behind MAJOR F1 change
Latest F1 News

Wolff reveals driving force behind MAJOR F1 change

  • Yesterday 11:57

Latest News

F1 Off The Track

New F1 project confirmed for 2025 with driver release announcement

  • 55 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Cullen and Hamilton 'REUNITE' as stunning Ferrari project details emerge

  • 1 hour ago
FIA News

FIA issue official statement over F1 punishment system

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes in shock announcement as F1 champion RETURNS

  • 3 hours ago
Mercedes

Wolff issues DAMNING Mercedes verdict for 2025 F1 season

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Off The Track

F1 champion RETURNS in major 2025 team announcement

  • Today 09:57
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Teams 2025

  • Unfortunately no constructor data is known yet. As soon as a position is available, it is shown here.
Full constructors
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x