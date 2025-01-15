F1 star hails INCREDIBLE Mercedes drive ahead of 2025 season

A Formula 1 star has hailed a Mercedes car as 'incredible' after getting behind the wheel of it during the off-season.

We are now a matter of weeks away from the 2025 F1 campaign getting underway, with testing set to take place at Bahrain International Circuit in late February.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari debut given fresh update as SHOCK statement issued

READ MORE: Cullen AXE revealed as Hamilton reunion rumours swirl

It will be a new-look lineup at Mercedes in Bahrain, too, with George Russell now leading the team alongside rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli has major shoes to fill at the Silver Arrows, replacing F1 legend and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton following his blockbuster switch to Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton has left Mercedes

George Russell will lead Mercedes in 2025

Keep an eye on the Adidas website for the first collaboration with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1.

George Russell hails incredible driving experience

With Russell set to lead the team, it is a big off-season for the driver, particularly given that he is out of contract at the end of 2025, and rumours over a potential move for Max Verstappen persist.

However, Russell seems relaxed ahead of the new campaign, and has been keeping cool by staying close to the snow.

Before Christmas, the Brit revealed that he was set for his skiing debut, and now, he has hailed an 'incredible' drive in a Mercedes car on a frozen lake in Sweden as his 2025 preparations continue.

"I couldn’t wait until next month to get behind the wheel again," Russell wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "This place never ceases to amaze me!

"Always incredible driving on the frozen lakes of Sweden.

"Limits are made to be pushed after all!!"

I couldn’t wait until next month to get behind the wheel again 😅 This place never ceases to amaze me! Always incredible driving on the frozen lakes of Sweden. Limits are made to be pushed after all!! 😉❄️🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/6bWSNREg1W — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) January 13, 2025

READ MORE: Official Verstappen release announced ahead of 2025 season

Related