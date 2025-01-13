F1 star's release CONFIRMED in official announcement

An official statement has confirmed an upcoming release for Formula 1 star Jack Doohan.

With the 2025 season just a couple of months away, the sport is preparing to welcome a number of new faces for their first, full season at the pinnacle of motorsport.

One of those is Doohan, with Alpine having promoted their junior star to the main team in order to partner Pierre Gasly in 2025.

Of course, as things turned out, Doohan's debut came a little earlier than expected at the season finale in Abu Dhabi due to Esteban Ocon's early exit, with the Australian finishing the race in P15.

Jack Doohan release confirmed

Heading into 2025, however, doubts are already hanging over Doohan's F1 career.

There is speculation that his contract may not even see him through the first half of the campaign, and the rumours surrounding the fact he could be replaced have only intensified since Alpine snapped up Franco Colapinto as a reserve driver ahead of the new campaign.

Doohan appears unaffected by this speculation, however, continuing to work on his own branded merchandise as he prepares for testing in Bahrain next month.

In a short announcement on his Instagram, Doohan confirmed a fresh drop of his 'Doohan OK' merchandise would be released later this month, with a date of January 27 confirmed.

Interestingly, Jack's father and MotoGP legend Mick also previously used the slogan 'Doohan OK'.

The merchandise will be available on jackdoohan.com, according to the Aussie's Instagram.

