Major Hamilton update issued as Verstappen takes thinly-veiled swipe - GPFans F1 Recap
Major Hamilton update issued as Verstappen takes thinly-veiled swipe - GPFans F1 Recap
Ferrari have issued a stunning announcement over Lewis Hamilton's move to the Formula 1 team for the 2025 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen fires subtle DIG at F1 rivals including Hamilton
Max Verstappen has taken aim at a number of his Formula 1 rivals, including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, disagreeing with a peculiar paddock behaviour.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes facing contract NIGHTMARE amid Hamilton exit
Lewis Hamilton’s exit from Mercedes was the best option for both parties, with Ferrari the perfect place to revive his career as Mercedes' focus shifts to the future.
➡️ READ MORE
Williams F1 team issue official Sainz update ahead of 2025 season
Williams have released a new update regarding the signing of Formula 1 race winner Carlos Sainz as they excitedly welcome him to their ranks this year.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton shares picture in red as Ferrari switch made official
F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has teased fans waiting for his debut in Ferrari red, posting a picture on his Instagram account.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Major Hamilton update issued as Verstappen takes thinly-veiled swipe - GPFans F1 Recap
- 52 minutes ago
Verstappen fires subtle DIG at F1 rivals including Hamilton
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari issue official Hamilton update in STUNNING announcement
- 2 hours ago
F1 team pay tribute as DOUBLE driver exit confirmed
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton shares picture in red as Ferrari switch made official
- Yesterday 19:56
Verstappen reveals shock driver move after identifying F1 issue
- Yesterday 18:57