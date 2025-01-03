Axed F1 star celebrates major change in 2025 post

Williams Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto has taken to Instagram to celebrate a major career change.

Colapinto started the 2024 season off with his debut year in F1 feeder series F2, racing with the MP Motorsport team.

The 21-year-old managed to claim his first win in the series at the sprint race in Imola, as well as adding two more podiums to his record, before being promoted by the Williams team onto the F1 grid.

Colapinto joined F1 in August, replacing Logan Sargeant, and produced some mightily impressive results.

Franco Colapinto impressed since replacing Logan Sargeant

Carlos Sainz has signed for Williams from next season

Colapinto celebrates major 2024 change

Due to Williams having already signed Carlos Sainz for 2025 and beyond, Colapinto was dropped at the end of 2024, and has not found himself another full-time opportunity on the grid as of yet.

Team principal James Vowles recently suggested that Colapinto would drop into a reserve driver role with the team, but that is yet to be officially confirmed.

Colapinto has been linked with a seat at Alpine, whose team advisor Flavio Briatore recently suggested the team may look at replacing Jack Doohan, if he doesn't hit the ground running in his new F1 venture.

Now, Colapinto has expressed his excitement at what the 2025 season may bring, taking to his Instagram page to celebrate New Year with his 4.3 million followers.

He took time to reflect on the major 2024 change in his career, suggesting that the year 'changed' his life.

"There are years that change your life," he wrote. "This was one of those. let's go for a better 2025."

