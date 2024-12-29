Hamilton delivers heartwarming Mercedes tribute to racing legend

Lewis Hamilton has delivered a heartwarming Mercedes tribute to a racing legend and three-time Formula 1 world champion Niki Lauda.

The seven-time world champion recently embarked on a farewell tour with Mercedes as he prepares to join Ferrari in 2025, a move that shocked the F1 paddock following the announcement earlier this year.

F1 HEADLINES: Major Hamilton Ferrari change revealed as contract clause announced

READ MORE: McLaren driver announcement causes stunning backlash

Whilst Hamilton’s domination at Mercedes is now etched into the sports’ history, there was a time when his move to the team came as a surprise, with many believing it would not yield results.

However, the 39-year-old proved them wrong and went on to earn an incredible six world titles during his time with the Silver Arrows.

Lewis Hamilton bid farewell to Mercedes in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton leaves behind an incredible legacy at Mercedes

READ MORE: Horner issues SHOCK statement on Red Bull release

Hamilton pays tribute to Niki Lauda

F1 champion Niki Lauda was instrumental in convincing Hamilton to join Mercedes in 2013, where he played a key role in negotiations.

The 1975, 1977 and 1984 world champion was appointed non-executive chairman in 2012, and remained at the team until his passing in 2019.

During Hamilton’s farewell tour with Mercedes, the team posted a video to their social media where the British star delivered a heartwarming tribute to the legacy of the champion at the team.

"It was amazing working with him because I loved his racing spirit even at his age," Hamilton said.

"I mean we’re so competitive, I’ve got this competitiveness in me that I realise now through meeting him it is never going to leave me.

READ MORE: Major Ricciardo boost revealed amid F1 RETURN talk

Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Niki Lauda

"Niki had that right till the end. And I loved how he was like ‘what can we do? Need more power? Okay I’m going to the board’.

"‘We need more money? Okay I’ll go to the board’.

"He was just down to fight every single second for that extra bit of time, even though he wasn’t in the car, but he was and he always has been in the car with us."

F1 AWARDS VOTE: Hamilton and Verstappen set for 2024 fan battle

Related