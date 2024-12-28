Verstappen reveals Red Bull EXIT fears as champion issues stunning 'IDIOTS' claim - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen has confirmed that he harboured doubts over his future with Red Bull in Formula 1 during 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen issues F1 rival relationship verdict in 'IDIOTS' claim

Max Verstappen has opened up about his relationship with Formula 1 rival Lando Norris in an ‘idiots’ claim.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes F1 star BAFFLED after major FIA announcement

A Mercedes Formula 1 star has been left baffled after a major announcement from the FIA.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team boss confirms 2025 driver RELEASE option

A Formula 1 team boss has confirmed their plans to change their driver lineup, if their new driver pairing does not perform in 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen reveals incredible F1 PARTY details

Max Verstappen has revealed the details of a Formula 1 party following his championship win at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related