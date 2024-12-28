Verstappen reveals Red Bull EXIT fears as champion issues stunning 'IDIOTS' claim - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen reveals Red Bull EXIT fears as champion issues stunning 'IDIOTS' claim - GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen has confirmed that he harboured doubts over his future with Red Bull in Formula 1 during 2024.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen issues F1 rival relationship verdict in 'IDIOTS' claim
Max Verstappen has opened up about his relationship with Formula 1 rival Lando Norris in an ‘idiots’ claim.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes F1 star BAFFLED after major FIA announcement
A Mercedes Formula 1 star has been left baffled after a major announcement from the FIA.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team boss confirms 2025 driver RELEASE option
A Formula 1 team boss has confirmed their plans to change their driver lineup, if their new driver pairing does not perform in 2025.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen reveals incredible F1 PARTY details
Max Verstappen has revealed the details of a Formula 1 party following his championship win at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
GPFans Recap
Verstappen reveals Red Bull EXIT fears as champion issues stunning 'IDIOTS' claim - GPFans F1 Recap
- 2 hours ago
F1 Social
F1 team boss makes 'new girlfriend' plea in bold relationship advice
- 3 hours ago
F1 Social
Retired F1 star teases RETURN in stunning reveal
- Yesterday 21:55
GPFans F1 Awards
F1 AWARDS - VOTE: Who was the best non-champion driver in 2024?
- Yesterday 21:40
F1 News & Gossip
Verstappen confirms Red Bull future DOUBTS amid team controversies
- Yesterday 20:57
F1 Social
New Red Bull F1 contract announced after Horner confirmation
- Yesterday 19:59