Verstappen reveals Red Bull EXIT fears as champion issues stunning 'IDIOTS' claim - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen has confirmed that he harboured doubts over his future with Red Bull in Formula 1 during 2024.

Verstappen issues F1 rival relationship verdict in 'IDIOTS' claim

Max Verstappen has opened up about his relationship with Formula 1 rival Lando Norris in an ‘idiots’ claim.

Mercedes F1 star BAFFLED after major FIA announcement

A Mercedes Formula 1 star has been left baffled after a major announcement from the FIA.

F1 team boss confirms 2025 driver RELEASE option

A Formula 1 team boss has confirmed their plans to change their driver lineup, if their new driver pairing does not perform in 2025.

Verstappen reveals incredible F1 PARTY details

Max Verstappen has revealed the details of a Formula 1 party following his championship win at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Verstappen reveals incredible F1 PARTY details
Verstappen reveals incredible F1 PARTY details
  • Yesterday 14:58

  • Yesterday 14:58
Ricciardo boost revealed after team statement issued on shock signing- GPFans F1 Recap
  • December 27, 2024 23:59
Ricciardo boost revealed after team statement issued on shock signing- GPFans F1 Recap

  • December 27, 2024 23:59

Verstappen reveals Red Bull EXIT fears as champion issues stunning 'IDIOTS' claim - GPFans F1 Recap
  • 2 hours ago

  • 2 hours ago
F1 team boss makes 'new girlfriend' plea in bold relationship advice
  • 3 hours ago

  • 3 hours ago
Retired F1 star teases RETURN in stunning reveal
  • Yesterday 21:55

  • Yesterday 21:55
F1 AWARDS - VOTE: Who was the best non-champion driver in 2024?
  • Yesterday 21:40

  • Yesterday 21:40
Verstappen confirms Red Bull future DOUBTS amid team controversies
  • Yesterday 20:57

  • Yesterday 20:57
New Red Bull F1 contract announced after Horner confirmation
  • Yesterday 19:59

  • Yesterday 19:59
