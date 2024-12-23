Ricciardo replacement leaves F1 star shocked after backlash
Formula 1 star Liam Lawson has addressed the abuse he received as a result of replacing Daniel Ricciardo at VCARB.
The 22-year-old was announced as Sergio Perez’s replacement at Red Bull for the 2025 season, after a year of poor results for the Mexican driver.
Lawson has only contested 11 races in his F1 career and has never finished higher than ninth in a grand prix, but beat his more experienced team-mate Yuki Tsunoda for the Red Bull drive.
Formula 2 runner-up and Red Bull junior driver, Isack Hadjar will step-up to replace Lawson at VCARB next season, as the two teams undergo a significant shift.
Lawson discusses Ricciardo replacement abuse
Lawson returned to F1 with VCARB at the US GP, following the axing of Daniel Ricciardo from the team.
The Aussie star endured a disappointing 2024 season, where he failed to deliver consistent points finishes and was beaten by team-mate Tsunoda.
A P18 finish at the Singapore GP sealed Ricciardo’s fate and his departure was announced soon after his result, with Lawson lined up as his replacement.
According to the Kiwi, however, he received abuse from some F1 fans over his replacement and admitted he was shocked by the reception.
“Originally I saw a lot of [the abuse] because I didn’t expect it, I wasn’t ready for that,” he said to The Times.
“To be honest, I just don’t really go on social media at all any more. I will post for my fanbase, but I won’t scroll or look through messages.
“You do the prep for F1 to be ready as a driver, and then you don’t really expect that kind of stuff, or you don’t really prepare for it, because you’re just focused on driving.”
