Red Bull announce Perez replacement as NEW driver signing confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull Racing have confirmed that they are set to replace Sergio Perez after four seasons with the team.
F1 team announce NEW driver signing ahead of 2025
A Formula 1 team have confirmed a new driver signing, as the outfit begin to look towards the future.
Ricciardo issues WARNING amid Verstappen row
Daniel Ricciardo has delivered a stern warning to George Russell amid his ongoing feud with Max Verstappen.
F1 boss reveals Ferrari star snub in BIZARRE claim
A Formula 1 boss has revealed the reason for a Ferrari star's snub at his team in a bizarre claim.
Marko reveals Verstappen driver REPLACEMENT choice
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has revealed the driver he would like to replace Max Verstappen when he leaves the team.
Latest News
GPFans Recap
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton delivers emotional message for 2025 replacement
- 3 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo reveals WEDDING plans following recent engagement
- Yesterday 21:55
F1 News & Gossip
F1 team announce NEW driver signing for 2025
- Yesterday 20:56
Max Verstappen
Shock early Verstappen RETIREMENT claim issued
- Yesterday 20:00
Latest F1 News
Red Bull confirm Perez REPLACEMENT with official team statement
- Yesterday 18:50