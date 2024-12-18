F1 team announce NEW driver signing for 2025

With the 2024 season now behind us, Formula 1 teams up and down the grid are ramping up their preparations ahead of the new campaign.

2025 certainly looks as though it could be an exciting one for one team that endured a challenging 2024, with Williams set to have a very exciting driver pairing moving forward.

In somewhat of a coup, the Grove-based outfit have snapped up Ferrari's Carlos Sainz following his exit from the Scuderia, and alongside Alex Albon, the pair make for a fast and experienced pairing as the team looks to progress in the coming years.

2024 proved a challenging year for Williams

Carlos Sainz will have Alex Albon as a team-mate in 2025, not Charles Leclerc

Williams announce new driver signing

With James Vowles now at the helm as team principal and a strong driver lineup in place, there is genuine optimism and belief that Williams can move themselves up the grid in the coming years, particularly with a big regulation change on the horizon.

Of course, though, F1 teams must always have an eye on the future, which perhaps explains the team's latest announcement.

Williams have confirmed that they have signed rising British star Will Green as the newest member of their driver academy, with the up-and-coming driver having had excellent success in karting early on in his career.

"Investing in the next generation is at the heart of our approach at Williams and we’re thrilled to welcome Will to the Williams Racing Driver Academy," Sven Smeets, Williams' sporting director said in a statement.

James Vowles is looking to get Williams heading further up the grid

"He has demonstrated impressive consistency at this early stage of his career and has shown strong progress in his racing.

"We’re looking forward to supporting Will’s growth as he continues to develop in 2025 and beyond."

Green's achievements in karting so far include winning the British IAME Mini Championship, as well as becoming the IAME Mini World Final Champion in 2023 and the IAME Mini European Champion in 2024.

"I’m incredibly excited to be given this opportunity with Williams," Green explained.

"I’m looking forward to the chance to further excel in my racing career and rise through the ranks, with the goal to one day reach F1."

