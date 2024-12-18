F1 boss reveals Ferrari star snub in BIZARRE claim

A Formula 1 boss has revealed the reason for a Ferrari star's snub at his team in a bizarre claim.

Ferrari will undergo a driver lineup transformation in 2025, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton joining the team.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton mid-season AXE threat revealed as rival plots timeline for Ferrari move

READ MORE: Hamilton mid-season AXE threat revealed in brutal Ferrari admission

As a result, the team will part ways with Carlos Sainz, who has achieved four victories during his tenure at Ferrari, including a spectacular victory in Australia earlier this year.

Despite his pedigree in F1, Sainz failed to sign with a 'top four' team on the grid, and will instead move to Williams in 2025, hoping that they can produce a race-winning car within the next few years.

Carlos Sainz has impressed at Ferrari

Carlos Sainz will move to Williams

Flavio Briatore makes brutal Sainz admission

Instead, the top teams on the grid will boast new faces with Kimi Antonelli moving to Mercedes, and Liam Lawson tipped for the Red Bull drive if Sergio Perez is replaced.

Now, Alpine chief Flavio Briatore has discussed why Sainz may have missed out on a seat at these teams, in a bizarre claim about older drivers.

"It is now time for a generation change," Briatore said to Auto Motor und Sport.

"Sainz is a very good driver. But when he was on the market, none of the top teams took him on.

"They prefer to focus on young drivers. Toto Wolff on Antonelli, Christian Horner on Lawson.

"Young drivers are hungrier than someone who has a wife and two children and 30 or 40 million in the bank.

READ MORE: Mercedes star Antonelli issues EXIT statement following team switch

Flavio Briatore reveals reason for Carlos Sainz snub

"Even Enzo Ferrari said that drivers slow down when they have children.

"I spoke to Sainz. He was interesting for us, but only for four years. It makes no sense to take a driver like Carlos for one or two years. Either he believes in our programme or he doesn’t.

"I don’t need a driver who costs me a lot of money and is looking to go to another team when the opportunity arises."

READ MORE: Perez lands NEW drive as Red Bull reveal contract regret

Related