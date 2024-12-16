Ricciardo breaks silence over return as chief issues DEFINITIVE team statement- GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo has broken his silence over his chances of making a Formula 1 comeback.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 chief issues DEFINITIVE statement over team sale

A Formula 1 advisor has issued a strong statement regarding rumours of a team sale.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen GAMBLE pays off as rival set to stump up $250K

Two charities have received a huge boost following a bet against Max Verstappen and his Formula 1 championship chances.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 fans FUME as Sky Sports make major change

Formula 1 fans have fumed on social media as Sky Sports made a major change at the end of the 2024 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen OFFICIALLY claims championship following FIA meet

Max Verstappen has now officially been crowned the Formula 1 world champion following the FIA Awards 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Related