F1 fans FUME as Sky Sports make major change

Formula 1 fans have fumed on social media as Sky Sports made a major change at the end of the 2024 season.

Sky Sports’ F1 coverage will undergo a shakeup in 2025 after the 1996 world champion Damon Hill announced he will be stepding down from his role as a pundit.

Hill has delivered insight for Sky since 2012, but revealed after this year’s Brazilian Grand Prix that he will no longer be part of the team after 13 seasons.

The champion made his final appearance at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where the rest of the Sky Sports team paid tribute to Hill.

Damon Hill will leave Sky F1 in 2025

Sky have provided F1 coverage since 2012

Sky Sports F1 channel deleted after 2024 finale

Another Sky Sports change has surprised F1 fans and left some on social media furious following the end of the 2024 season.

The Sky Sports F1 channel has been replaced with a Darts channel ahead of the World Darts Championship that began on December, 15, coinciding with the F1 winter break.

However, this decision has left some fans furious, with many taking to social media platform 'X' to voice their discontent with the change.

"Sky Sports changing the F1 channel to a Darts channel for a month is absolutely criminal btw," one user wrote.

"Agreed. If you pay a subscription for F1, you should get F1. They can easily show re-runs from the history of F1. So much content out there. It’s criminal. Just open another channel for darts," another fan added in the replies.

"I thought I was going mad when I saw the darts on the F1 channel, I know the seasons over but it's great to watch back and catch bits you might have missed," another chimed in.

I reckon it’s because the F1 season has finished and the world championships are about to start in Darts https://t.co/NAtLD1suNx — R (@rjb_1998) December 15, 2024

However, other users were quick to point out that there was no F1 action until March, with Sky using up the space for the much-anticipated event on the darts calendar instead.

Live coverage of the F1 2025 season will return to Sky in March for the Australian Grand Prix, as Max Verstappen faces tough competition for his fifth consecutive world title.

