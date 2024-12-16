Verstappen GAMBLE pays off as rival set to stump up $250K

Two charities have received a huge boost following a bet against Max Verstappen and his Formula 1 championship chances.

The Dutchman claimed his fourth consecutive world title in 2024, despite a challenge from McLaren and Lando Norris.

Whilst the beginning of the season promised a continuation of Verstappen's 2023 dominance, the emerging pace of Red Bull's rivals, alongside their performance decline, placed his title in jeopardy.

At the beginning of the season however, one rival motorsport boss bet against the champion, with Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds committing $250,000 to a charity if any other driver beat Verstappen in 2024.

Max Verstappen eventually claimed the world title in Las Vegas

Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds initially bet against Max Verstappen at the beginning of 2024

Max Verstappen bet results in $250,000 charity donation

Despite Verstappen's eventual victory, the pair have decided to split the funds 50/50 to benefit a charity of their choosing each.

Dodds allocated his $125,000 to initiatives that help with female participation in motorsport through a strategic research partnership with More Than Equal.

"What started as a very tongue-in-cheek ‘bet’ at the start of the season has evolved into a serious commitment to support gender equity within our Championship, with the ultimate goal of seeing women competing full-time in Formula E," Dodds said.

"As a first step, the research we have commissioned in partnership with More Than Equal will help us better understand the barriers to entry that women currently face, and how specifically Formula E and our teams can provide greater parity, opportunities and inclusion at the top level of our championship."

Formula E underwent its first all-women's test in 2024 which included drivers such as Abbi Pulling

The other half of Formula E's donation will go towards Verstappen's chosen charity, Wings For Life, a cause supported by Red Bull Racing that aims to find a cure for spinal cord injuries.

"The charity closest to me is Wings For Life and I’m sure they’ll be very grateful; and to support any kind of motorsport and young talent is amazing, so I think it’s a great shout from you," Verstappen added, praising Dodds' donation to More than Equal.

The four-time champion ended his discussion with the rival series' boss by declaring he would be tuning in to the 11th season of Formula E, stating: "Thank you very much Jeff, I wish you all the best of course, and I’ll be watching the championship during my time off!"

