F1 team announce NEW driver signing ahead of 2025

One Formula 1 team are continuing their preparations ahead of the 2025 season, confirming a new driver signing with an official team statement.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix brought an end to what has been an exciting 2024 campaign on Sunday, with McLaren star Lando Norris winning under the lights and helping McLaren claim their first constructors' title since 1998.

Whilst it was a successful campaign for the papaya outfit, 2024 proved a miserable one for others, Aston Martin included.

Despite plenty of podiums in 2023, the team took a step backwards this season, with both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll struggling to impress in the AMR24.

With a new season on the horizon and technical guru Adrian Newey set to join in 2025, the future for the team looks bright, but it will take lots of hard work to get them from fifth in the constructors' standings to where they truly want to be.

McLaren secured the constructors' title at the Abu Dhabi GP

2024 has been a difficult season for Aston Martin

Aston Martin confirm 2025 driver signing

Ahead of what should be a pivotal year for the Silverstone-based outfit, the team have now added to their driver lineup.

"Daniel Juncadella will join Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team as a Simulator Driver," an official Aston Martin statement confirmed.

Juncadella is a Spanish racing driver who has most recently been competing in the World Endurance Championship, but now rejoins F1 having previously been reserve driver at Force India in 2014.

Daniel Juncadella will be Aston Martin's simulator driver in 2025

Reacting to the news, Juncadella himself expressed delight at his new role.

"I'm really happy to be joining Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team as a Simulator Driver," the Spanish driver said.

"The facilities at the AMRTC are really impressive and I can see the ambition and determination of everybody involved in this project.

"I look forward to supporting the team from the campus going forward."

