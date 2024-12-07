close global

Ricciardo BOMBSHELL drops as shock replacement made at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 legend Martin Brundle has dropped a Daniel Ricciardo bombshell amid Sergio Perez replacement talks at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Sky F1 pundit replaced LIVE on air at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

A Sky F1 pundit was replaced live on air at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in favour of two Formula 1 drivers.

F1 champion involved in SCARY incident with animal at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

A Formula 1 champion was involved in a close call with a wild animal during FP3 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Ferrari F1 star to start LAST at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after double disaster

Charles Leclerc will start the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last after the Ferrari F1 star suffered a double disaster.

Hamilton ROCKED by bizarre issue in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix nightmare

Lewis Hamilton has been rocked by a bizarre issue in a nightmare final qualifying session with Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

FIA announce HUGE penalty as Red Bull confirm massive 2025 signing - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

FIA announce HUGE penalty as Red Bull confirm massive 2025 signing - GPFans F1 Recap
  • Yesterday 00:27

  • Yesterday 00:27
Verstappen labelled a BULLY as Red Bull star's future takes fresh twist - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen labelled a BULLY as Red Bull star's future takes fresh twist - GPFans F1 Recap
  • December 5, 2024 23:57

  • December 5, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Ricciardo BOMBSHELL drops as shock replacement made at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - GPFans F1 Recap
  • 1 hour ago

  • 1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Sky F1 pundit replaced LIVE on air at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
  • 2 hours ago

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Brundle drops Ricciardo BOMBSHELL in Perez Red Bull replacement talks
  • 3 hours ago

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Wolff criticises 'INEXCUSABLE' Hamilton mistake at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
  • Yesterday 20:52

  • Yesterday 20:52
F1 Social

Verstappen speaks out AGAIN in Russell spat
  • Yesterday 19:54

  • Yesterday 19:54
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 champion involved in SCARY incident with animal at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
  • Yesterday 18:56

  • Yesterday 18:56
