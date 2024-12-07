Ricciardo BOMBSHELL drops as shock replacement made at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 legend Martin Brundle has dropped a Daniel Ricciardo bombshell amid Sergio Perez replacement talks at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Sky F1 pundit replaced LIVE on air at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
A Sky F1 pundit was replaced live on air at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in favour of two Formula 1 drivers.
F1 champion involved in SCARY incident with animal at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
A Formula 1 champion was involved in a close call with a wild animal during FP3 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Ferrari F1 star to start LAST at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after double disaster
Charles Leclerc will start the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last after the Ferrari F1 star suffered a double disaster.
Hamilton ROCKED by bizarre issue in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix nightmare
Lewis Hamilton has been rocked by a bizarre issue in a nightmare final qualifying session with Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
