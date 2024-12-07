Sky F1 pundit replaced LIVE on air at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Sky F1 pundit replaced LIVE on air at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
A Sky F1 pundit was replaced live on air at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in favour of two Formula 1 drivers.
Ferrari stars Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are taking part in their final race weekend as team-mates in Abu Dhabi, with Sainz being displaced at the end of the season by the incoming Lewis Hamilton.
Sainz and Leclerc have been together since 2021, and could end their partnership on a high by winning the team their first constructors' championship title since 2008.
While Sainz has known of his replacement for the entirety of the 2024 season, he has still put in some brilliant performances, including taking wins in Australia and Mexico, taking his career tally up to four.
Davidson replaced on SkyPad duties
During the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, the two Ferrari drivers also launched a new career in punditry, commenting on some of the best moments of Sainz's Ferrari career.
Leclerc and Sainz took over the SkyPad, which is normally operated by former F1 driver Anthony Davidson to analyse key aspects of a race weekend.
In a wholesome moment between the team-mates, Sainz explained to Leclerc how much some of his favourite Ferrari moments meant to him, including his first podium with the team, his victory at the 2022 British GP, and his 2024 Mexican GP win.
Sky Sports F1 presenter Simon Lazenby even joked live on air that the pair may have made Davidson's position redundant, apologising to Davidson for the replacement and suggesting that they were: "Younger, richer, and better looking."
Name a better SkyPad duo 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/hK3aqzhUvR— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) December 7, 2024
The whole segment was of course done in good faith and Davidson was in his rightful position alongside the SkyPad for the rest of the action at the Yas Marina Circuit.
