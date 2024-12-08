F1 Race Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
The 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, December 8 2024) in the final race of the Formula 1 season at the Yas Marina Circuit.
F1 will say goodbye - at least for now - to a number of stars, including 10-time grand prix winner Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen and Zhou Guanyu.
On top of this, the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP sees a plethora of drivers racing their final races with their current team, including Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, Carlos Sainz at Ferrari and Nico Hulkenberg at Haas.
Australian youngster Jack Doohan is also making his grand prix debut in Abu Dhabi, ahead of his full-time seat with Alpine next season.
McLaren head into the Abu Dhabi GP hoping to seal their first constructors' championship title since 1998, currently sat 21 points ahead of Ferrari, who are seeking their first tile since 2008.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Race - Sunday, December 8, 2024
The race in Abu Dhabi kicks off today, Sunday, December 8, at 5pm local time.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below!
Local time (GST): 5pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET): 2pm Sunday
United Kingdom (GMT): 1pm Sunday
United States (EST): 8am Sunday
United States (CST): 7am Sunday
United States (PST): 5am Sunday
Australia (AEDT): 12am Monday
Australia (AWST): 9pm Sunday
Australia (ACDT): 11:30pm Sunday
Mexico (CST): 7am Sunday
Japan (JST): 10pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 3pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST): 3pm Sunday
China (CST): 9pm Sunday
India (IST): 6:30pm Sunday
Brazil: 10am Sunday
Singapore: 9pm Sunday
Saudi Arabia: 4pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates: 5pm Sunday
Turkey: 4pm Sunday
How to watch the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
