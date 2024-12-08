F1 Race Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

The 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, December 8 2024) in the final race of the Formula 1 season at the Yas Marina Circuit.

F1 will say goodbye - at least for now - to a number of stars, including 10-time grand prix winner Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen and Zhou Guanyu.

On top of this, the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP sees a plethora of drivers racing their final races with their current team, including Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, Carlos Sainz at Ferrari and Nico Hulkenberg at Haas.

Australian youngster Jack Doohan is also making his grand prix debut in Abu Dhabi, ahead of his full-time seat with Alpine next season.

McLaren head into the Abu Dhabi GP hoping to seal their first constructors' championship title since 1998, currently sat 21 points ahead of Ferrari, who are seeking their first tile since 2008.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Race - Sunday, December 8, 2024

The race in Abu Dhabi kicks off today, Sunday, December 8, at 5pm local time.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below!

Local time (GST): 5pm Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 2pm Sunday

United Kingdom (GMT): 1pm Sunday

United States (EST): 8am Sunday

United States (CST): 7am Sunday

United States (PST): 5am Sunday

Australia (AEDT): 12am Monday

Australia (AWST): 9pm Sunday

Australia (ACDT): 11:30pm Sunday

Mexico (CST): 7am Sunday

Japan (JST): 10pm Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 3pm Sunday

Egypt (EEST): 3pm Sunday

China (CST): 9pm Sunday

India (IST): 6:30pm Sunday

Brazil: 10am Sunday

Singapore: 9pm Sunday

Saudi Arabia: 4pm Sunday

United Arab Emirates: 5pm Sunday

Turkey: 4pm Sunday



How to watch the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



