close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FREE

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FREE

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FREE

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FREE

Here's how you can watch the highlights of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Channel 4 FOR FREE.

Formula 1 heads to the Yas Marina Circuit this weekend for the final race of the 2024 season.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton replacement verdict emerges as team announce NEW driver signing for 2025

READ MORE: Ferrari DROP Sainz in stunning Abu Dhabi move as Hamilton replacement looms

McLaren and Ferrari will fight it out for the constructors' trophy in Abu Dhabi, but the latter has already received a blow to their chances after Charles Leclerc was awarded a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's race.

Not only will the constructors' title be decided in Abu Dhabi, but the race weekend will also be the last for several drivers at their respective teams.

Lewis Hamilton will compete in his last race with Mercedes, whilst drivers such as Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen and Zhou Guanyu will feature in their last race before their 2025 exit.

Here is how you can watch the season finale at the Abu Dhabi GP for free!

READ MORE: Wolff slammed for Hamilton REPLACEMENT decision

Lewis Hamilton will compete in his last race for Mercedes
Can Ferrari steal the constructors' crown off McLaren?

What time is F1 on Channel 4?

Qualifying highlights in Abu Dhabi will be brought to you by Steve Jones, David Coulthard, Mark Webber, Jamie Chadwick and Ariana Bravo at 5.45pm on Saturday.

Highlights for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix meanwhile, are set to be broadcast at 5:30pm on Sunday, in the final race of the F1 season.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live

Related

Mercedes Formula 1 Hamilton Channel 4 Yas Marina Circuit
Sky F1 presenter ABSENT from Abu Dhabi GP with health update
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Sky F1 presenter ABSENT from Abu Dhabi GP with health update

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA announce Hamilton verdict as MAJOR absence confirmed at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FREE

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

LIVID Wolff slams Horner amid Verstappen & Russell 'BULLY' saga

  • 2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Sky F1 presenter ABSENT from Abu Dhabi GP with health update

  • 2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 3 hours ago
FIA News

FIA CONFIRM latest exit as staff continue to leave F1 governing body

  • Today 07:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x