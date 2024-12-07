Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FREE
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FREE
Here's how you can watch the highlights of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Channel 4 FOR FREE.
Formula 1 heads to the Yas Marina Circuit this weekend for the final race of the 2024 season.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton replacement verdict emerges as team announce NEW driver signing for 2025
READ MORE: Ferrari DROP Sainz in stunning Abu Dhabi move as Hamilton replacement looms
McLaren and Ferrari will fight it out for the constructors' trophy in Abu Dhabi, but the latter has already received a blow to their chances after Charles Leclerc was awarded a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's race.
Not only will the constructors' title be decided in Abu Dhabi, but the race weekend will also be the last for several drivers at their respective teams.
Lewis Hamilton will compete in his last race with Mercedes, whilst drivers such as Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen and Zhou Guanyu will feature in their last race before their 2025 exit.
Here is how you can watch the season finale at the Abu Dhabi GP for free!
READ MORE: Wolff slammed for Hamilton REPLACEMENT decision
What time is F1 on Channel 4?
Qualifying highlights in Abu Dhabi will be brought to you by Steve Jones, David Coulthard, Mark Webber, Jamie Chadwick and Ariana Bravo at 5.45pm on Saturday.
Highlights for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix meanwhile, are set to be broadcast at 5:30pm on Sunday, in the final race of the F1 season.
Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.
It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.
F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.
READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: FIA announce Hamilton verdict as MAJOR absence confirmed at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FREE
- 1 hour ago
LIVID Wolff slams Horner amid Verstappen & Russell 'BULLY' saga
- 2 hours ago
Sky F1 presenter ABSENT from Abu Dhabi GP with health update
- 2 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 3 hours ago
FIA CONFIRM latest exit as staff continue to leave F1 governing body
- Today 07:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec