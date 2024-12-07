Here's how you can watch the highlights of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Channel 4 FOR FREE.

Formula 1 heads to the Yas Marina Circuit this weekend for the final race of the 2024 season.

McLaren and Ferrari will fight it out for the constructors' trophy in Abu Dhabi, but the latter has already received a blow to their chances after Charles Leclerc was awarded a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's race.

Not only will the constructors' title be decided in Abu Dhabi, but the race weekend will also be the last for several drivers at their respective teams.

Lewis Hamilton will compete in his last race with Mercedes, whilst drivers such as Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen and Zhou Guanyu will feature in their last race before their 2025 exit.

Here is how you can watch the season finale at the Abu Dhabi GP for free!

Lewis Hamilton will compete in his last race for Mercedes

Can Ferrari steal the constructors' crown off McLaren?

What time is F1 on Channel 4?

Qualifying highlights in Abu Dhabi will be brought to you by Steve Jones, David Coulthard, Mark Webber, Jamie Chadwick and Ariana Bravo at 5.45pm on Saturday.

Highlights for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix meanwhile, are set to be broadcast at 5:30pm on Sunday, in the final race of the F1 season.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

