Verstappen title admission made as driver LOSES champion confirmation - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has issued a bizarre demand in a Max Verstappen championship admission.

F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling LOSES title confirmation

The 2024 F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling has been dealt a shock title setback following what was previously acknowledged to be her championship-winning drive in Qatar last weekend.

RB confirm Ricciardo replacement for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix drive

Visa Cash App RB have confirmed a change to their driver lineup at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

F1 star reveals team EXIT plans with emotional statement

A Formula 1 star has opened up on his unexpected team exit in a heartfelt statement.

McLaren boss delivers DAMNING FIA assessment after shock penalty issued

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has delivered a stark warning to the FIA, offering a bold assessment of Formula 1's governing body following a controversial penalty at the Qatar Grand Prix.

F1 Standings

