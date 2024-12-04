Verstappen title admission made as driver LOSES champion confirmation - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has issued a bizarre demand in a Max Verstappen championship admission.
F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling LOSES title confirmation
The 2024 F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling has been dealt a shock title setback following what was previously acknowledged to be her championship-winning drive in Qatar last weekend.
RB confirm Ricciardo replacement for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix drive
Visa Cash App RB have confirmed a change to their driver lineup at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
F1 star reveals team EXIT plans with emotional statement
A Formula 1 star has opened up on his unexpected team exit in a heartfelt statement.
McLaren boss delivers DAMNING FIA assessment after shock penalty issued
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has delivered a stark warning to the FIA, offering a bold assessment of Formula 1's governing body following a controversial penalty at the Qatar Grand Prix.
