Verstappen admission sparks UNUSUAL Red Bull second driver demand

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has issued a bizarre demand of whoever will line up alongside Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen in 2025.

Verstappen clinched his fourth title in Las Vegas last month, finally getting over the line after experiencing an uncharacteristic slump in form over recent months.

F1 HEADLINES: Perez set for Red Bull EXIT as team confirm driver replacement

READ MORE: F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling LOSES title confirmation

The Dutchman was back to his best at the Qatar Grand Prix last weekend, securing his ninth victory of the campaign ahead of Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri.

His team-mate Sergio Perez meanwhile endured another dismal outing, failing to finish at the Lusail International Circuit - the Mexican's second DNF in three races.

Max Verstappen was recently crowned a four-time world champion

Team-mate Sergio Perez appears set to lose his Red Bull seat

READ MORE: Ferrari DROP Sainz in stunning Abu Dhabi move as Hamilton replacement looms

'For Red Bull, it's only about Max'

The result heaped even more pressure on the struggling driver, who has amassed just 49 points for his team since mid-May.

And despite signing a new deal with the reigning constructors' champions earlier this year, looks set to be dropped for 2025.

There is much speculation over who could be in to take over his position, with Visa Cash App RB duo Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson strongly linked with his seat.

Helmut Marko believes Max Verstappen will continue to be the main man at Red Bull

READ MORE: Aston Martin announce Stroll REPLACEMENT with official team statement

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Marko looked ahead to next season and admitted that whoever the team chooses to partner star man Verstappen will very much be playing second fiddle.

"I do think that at Ferrari [Lewis] Hamilton and [Charles] Leclerc will take points from each other, and at McLaren [Lando] Norris and [Oscar] Piastri too," said the 81-year-old.

"At Mercedes we have to wait and see how stable they are.

"And Red Bull? For us it's only about Max. There is no other driver who fits in with our environment, who would also become champion."

READ MORE: Hamilton issues DEVASTATING career verdict ahead of Ferrari move

Related