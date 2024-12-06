Axed Red Bull star handed lifeline with NEW racing role

A former Red Bull driver has been offered a lifeline as he embarks on the next chapter of his motorsport career.

The announcement comes at the end of what has been a largely frustrating campaign for the defending Formula 1 constructors' champions.

A drop-off in form by both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in the second half of 2024 has allowed McLaren and Ferrari to take full advantage, with the pair set for a final-day showdown to clinch the title in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

It is unclear what the future holds for the Milton Keynes-based outfit, with speculation mounting that Perez is set to be replaced in 2025 as a result of his decline in performance.

Visa Cash App RB duo Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson have been strongly linked with the Mexican's spot on the team, but boss Christian Horner insists no decision will be made until the season is over.

Former Red Bull driver set for new challenge

One man who has secured his immediate future, meanwhile, is the team's former junior racer Sergio Sette Camara, having signed a deal to become Nissan's Formula E team reserve and simulator driver for the upcoming world championship.

The Brazilian has been a full-time racer in the series over the last four seasons having previously starred in F2 following a variety of supporting roles at Red Bull and Toro Rosso in F1.

“I’m thrilled to join Nissan Formula E Team, said the 26-year-old in an official statement.

"It’s always been a goal of mine to work with a big manufacturer in the series, and Nissan took a big step forward in Season 10.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨@NISMO announces @sergiosettecama as the team’s reserve and simulator driver for Season 11! pic.twitter.com/ornxYPk1EC — Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) December 3, 2024

"I believe that, with my experience, I can help the team to keep this momentum going.

"I’m pleased to become the reserve and simulator driver and contribute to developing the car in the right direction as we enter the GEN3 Evo era.

"I can’t wait to get started and be in attendance at my home E-Prix [in Sao Paulo] this weekend with the squad.”

