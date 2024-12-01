Mercedes F1 star reveals FRUSTRATION at controversial team orders

Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell has revealed his frustrations with team orders at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Russell managed to gain a podium during the sprint race in Qatar, with Mercedes' pace looking strong ever since their stunning one-two result earned at the Las Vegas GP.

Despite finishing second in that particular race, Lewis Hamilton's season has taken a dramatic turn for the worse, with the seven-time champion adopting a downbeat attitude following poor performances recently as he prepares to leave Mercedes.

Russell will have a different team-mate in 2025, with Kimi Antonelli replacing Hamilton as the 39-year-old heads off to Ferrari.

George Russell claimed victory in Las Vegas

George Russell will have a new team-mate in 2025 in Kimi Antonelli

Russell bemoans McLaren tactics

Now, Russell has voiced his frustrations at team orders that were put in place by McLaren, with Lando Norris helping team-mate Oscar Piastri keep his second place ahead of Russell throughout the sprint race in Qatar.

Norris was dropping his pace in order to give Piastri DRS, helping him to defend against the Mercedes driver as McLaren extended their lead in the fight for the constructors' championship.

At the end of the sprint race, Norris also let his Australian team-mate through for the victory, repaying a gift that Piastri had given Norris during the Brazilian GP sprint race.

Speaking in his post-race interview, Russell suggested that the teamwork taking place between the two McLaren drivers was not what fans want to see.

"It is frustrating when you've got team orders in front of you and it's two against one we know in this sport you can't overtake without DRS," he told Sky Sports.

"I think Lando had a lot of pace in hand, I think I had a lot of pace in hand, but they drove very well together as a team, it's not how I want to see in F1, if I'm a fan at home that's not what I want to see because I want to battle it out on track, I want the best man to win, and of course the ending as well.

"But, you've got to respect them for chasing their goal which is to win the constructors' and if Lando went into the distance, I'm very confident I would've passed Piastri and that's one less point for them, so frustration in the moment."

