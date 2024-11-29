F1 drivers stung by NEW rule as FIA investigation launched at Qatar Grand Prix - GPFans Recap

close global

The FIA have announced a mandatory rule for all teams at the Qatar Grand Prix, with the new Formula 1 race director releasing an official statement.

Hamilton, Verstappen and 15 other F1 drivers under INVESTIGATION at the Qatar Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and 15 other Formula 1 drivers are under investigation by the FIA at the Qatar Grand Prix.

F1 set for MAJOR overtaking rule change after Verstappen controversy

F1 is set for a major overtaking rule change after Max Verstappen aroused controversy at the US and Mexican Grands Prix.

Hamilton pays EMOTIONAL tribute to motorsport trailblazer

Mercedes Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has issued an emotional tribute to one of motorsport's most iconic figures.

Schumacher RETURN confirmed after shock F1 exit

Mick Schumacher has made a quick return to the world of motorsport following his shock Formula 1 departure.

