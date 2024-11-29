F1 drivers stung by NEW rule as FIA investigation launched at Qatar Grand Prix - GPFans Recap
The FIA have announced a mandatory rule for all teams at the Qatar Grand Prix, with the new Formula 1 race director releasing an official statement.
Hamilton, Verstappen and 15 other F1 drivers under INVESTIGATION at the Qatar Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and 15 other Formula 1 drivers are under investigation by the FIA at the Qatar Grand Prix.
F1 set for MAJOR overtaking rule change after Verstappen controversy
F1 is set for a major overtaking rule change after Max Verstappen aroused controversy at the US and Mexican Grands Prix.
Hamilton pays EMOTIONAL tribute to motorsport trailblazer
Mercedes Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has issued an emotional tribute to one of motorsport's most iconic figures.
Schumacher RETURN confirmed after shock F1 exit
Mick Schumacher has made a quick return to the world of motorsport following his shock Formula 1 departure.
Latest News
- 1 hour ago
Bizarre Verstappen haircut REVEALED after title success
- 2 hours ago
F1 set for MAJOR overtaking rule change after Verstappen controversy
- 3 hours ago
New FIA race director issues MANDATORY rule for all teams at Qatar Grand Prix
- Yesterday 20:57
Verstappen to be REPLACED in Red Bull driver swap
- Yesterday 19:57
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Red Bull MISERY continues as championship battle takes huge twist
- Yesterday 19:21
F1 Race Calendar 2024
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec