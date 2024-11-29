F1 set for MAJOR overtaking rule change after Verstappen controversy

F1 is set for a major overtaking rule change after Max Verstappen aroused controversy at the US and Mexican Grands Prix.

Whilst Verstappen claimed his fourth world title in Las Vegas, the battle for the championship against rival Lando Norris was fraught with controversy.

As the McLaren and the Red Bull stars battled for position at the US GP, Verstappen forced Norris wide and forced his rival to receive a penalty, an action that went unpunished by the FIA.

However, the following week at the Mexican GP the rivals once again found themselves wheel-to-wheel, only when Verstappen went wide and pushed Norris wide this time, he was slammed with a two 10-second time penalties.

Lando Norris was forced wide by Max Verstappen at the US GP

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris once again came to blows in Mexico City

George Russell confirms major F1 rule change

The stewards' consistency came into question, following their decisions in Austin and Mexico, with the drivers meeting at the Qatar GP to discuss these manoeuvres.

According to Mercedes star and head of the GPDA, George Russell, the drivers are now aligned on the racing rules, and believe that a change could be implemented as soon as the Qatar GP weekend.

“I don't think it's rocket science,” Russell told the media.

“I think we all feel the same way. If you're overtaking on the inside, you make the corner and you're not running off, it’s your corner.

George Russell confirms rule change following GPDA meeting at the Qatar GP

“You want to see hard racing. You want to see drivers battling wheel to wheel. It looks awesome when people are going through the gravel and sparks are being flown up.

“I think the stewards recognise that. If you're on the outside being overtaken, it's on you to yield.

“Right now there is a line in the regulations that says the inside driver needs to leave room to the guy on the outside from the apex to the exit. That's going to be getting binned off, and I hope it's going to be from this weekend onwards.”

