Hamilton pays EMOTIONAL tribute to motorsport trailblazer

Mercedes Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has issued an emotional tribute to one of motorsport's most iconic figures.

Mary McGee, a female racing pioneer and subject profiled in an Oscar-contending documentary “Motorcycle Mary,” died earlier this week at the age of 87.

“McGee’s unparalleled achievements in off-road racing and motorcycle racing have inspired generations of athletes that followed in her footsteps,” her family said in a statement.

The American was also the first woman to take part in the prestigious Baja 1000 and Baja 500 off-road races.

McGee continued to race in vintage motocross events until 2012 and was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2018 as a testament to her extraordinary career.

Lewis Hamilton is in Qatar this weekend for the penultimate race of the year

The seven-time champion has paid tribute to motorsport pioneer Mary McGee

Hamilton honours Motorcycle Mary

Hamilton is in Qatar this week ahead of the penultimate race of the season, where he will hope to produce the kind of performance which saw him finish second in Las Vegas last time out.

But the 39-year-old took time out of his preparations to write a heartfelt message in honour of 'trailblazer' McGee following her passing.

The seven-time F1 champion was an executive producer on Motorcycle Mary, which became available globally on Thursday. Its premiere was at the Tribeca Festival in June.

Hamilton, who celebrated her achievements in the film, wrote on his Instagram page: "I’m deeply saddened to hear that Mary McGee, the first woman to road race motorcycles in the U.S and the first person to solo the Baja 500 has passed on.

"My condolences to her family and everyone who she’s inspired. Her legacy will live on as a trailblazer in the world of Motorsports and beyond.

"I had the honour to meet Mary and help support a short documentary about her incredible journey.

"Her grit and unshakable determination will continue to inspire me, always...Thank you for everything, Mary."

