Hamilton pays EMOTIONAL tribute to motorsport trailblazer
Hamilton pays EMOTIONAL tribute to motorsport trailblazer
Mercedes Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has issued an emotional tribute to one of motorsport's most iconic figures.
Mary McGee, a female racing pioneer and subject profiled in an Oscar-contending documentary “Motorcycle Mary,” died earlier this week at the age of 87.
F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes handed FIA summons as MAJOR Hamilton concern emerges
READ MORE: FIA summon Mercedes over pit-lane procedure
“McGee’s unparalleled achievements in off-road racing and motorcycle racing have inspired generations of athletes that followed in her footsteps,” her family said in a statement.
The American was also the first woman to take part in the prestigious Baja 1000 and Baja 500 off-road races.
McGee continued to race in vintage motocross events until 2012 and was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2018 as a testament to her extraordinary career.
Hamilton honours Motorcycle Mary
Hamilton is in Qatar this week ahead of the penultimate race of the season, where he will hope to produce the kind of performance which saw him finish second in Las Vegas last time out.
But the 39-year-old took time out of his preparations to write a heartfelt message in honour of 'trailblazer' McGee following her passing.
The seven-time F1 champion was an executive producer on Motorcycle Mary, which became available globally on Thursday. Its premiere was at the Tribeca Festival in June.
Hamilton, who celebrated her achievements in the film, wrote on his Instagram page: "I’m deeply saddened to hear that Mary McGee, the first woman to road race motorcycles in the U.S and the first person to solo the Baja 500 has passed on.
"My condolences to her family and everyone who she’s inspired. Her legacy will live on as a trailblazer in the world of Motorsports and beyond.
"I had the honour to meet Mary and help support a short documentary about her incredible journey.
"Her grit and unshakable determination will continue to inspire me, always...Thank you for everything, Mary."
READ MORE: FIA and F1 announce major statement after Hamilton 2021 report
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton pays EMOTIONAL tribute to motorsport trailblazer
- 43 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes handed FIA summons as MAJOR Hamilton concern emerges
- 52 minutes ago
FIA summon Mercedes over pit-lane procedure
- 1 hour ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 2 hours ago
Schumacher RETURN confirmed after shock F1 exit
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton issues major CONCERN ahead of Ferrari switch
- Today 08:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec