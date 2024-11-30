F1 Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
F1 Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1 qualifying gets underway at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix today (Saturday, November 30, local time) as McLaren and Ferrari vie for the constructors' championship.
Whilst Max Verstappen sealed the drivers' title last weekend at the Las Vegas GP, Red Bull have a huge task ahead of them if they want to win the constructors'.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen to be replaced by Red Bull as driver change announced at Qatar Grand Prix
READ MORE: Hamilton, Verstappen and 15 other F1 drivers under INVESTIGATION at the Qatar Grand Prix
The Milton-Keynes based outfit tumbled down to third in the constructors' following a strong result from Ferrari at the US and Mexican Grands Prix, and have failed to return to the championship fight since.
Red Bull's struggle in the constructors' can be tied, in part, to Sergio Perez's inability to score consistently for the team in recent races, with the Mexican acquiring a mere eight points in the past four races.
McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull will all battle it out for pole position out under the floodlights in Qatar, but could Mercedes disrupt their fight after a 1-2 last time in Las Vegas?
Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, November 30, 2024
The qualifying session in Qatar kicks off today at 9pm local time, a few hours after the sprint race.
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (AST): 9pm Saturday
United Kingdom (GMT): 6pm Saturday
Central European Time: 7pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 1pm Saturday
United States (CDT): 12pm Saturday
United States (PDT): 10am Saturday
Australia (AEDT): 5am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 2am Sunday
Australia (ACST): 4:30am Sunday
Mexico: 12pm Saturday
Japan (JST): 3am Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 8pm Saturday
Egypt (EET): 8pm Saturday
China (CST): 2am Sunday
India (IST): 11:30pm Saturday
Brazil: 3pm Saturday
Singapore: 2am Sunday
Saudi Arabia: 9pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 10pm Saturday
Turkey: 9pm Saturday
How to watch the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.
READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as half the grid reshuffles for next season
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 12 minutes ago
FIA issue official statement as drivers’ meeting CANCELLED at Qatar Grand Prix
- 42 minutes ago
Alpine announce driver lineup CHANGE for 2025
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes make LATE Hamilton change in official FIA announcement at Qatar Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 Sprint Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen to be replaced by Red Bull as driver change announced at Qatar Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec