Formula 1 qualifying gets underway at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix today (Saturday, November 30, local time) as McLaren and Ferrari vie for the constructors' championship.

Whilst Max Verstappen sealed the drivers' title last weekend at the Las Vegas GP, Red Bull have a huge task ahead of them if they want to win the constructors'.

The Milton-Keynes based outfit tumbled down to third in the constructors' following a strong result from Ferrari at the US and Mexican Grands Prix, and have failed to return to the championship fight since.

Red Bull's struggle in the constructors' can be tied, in part, to Sergio Perez's inability to score consistently for the team in recent races, with the Mexican acquiring a mere eight points in the past four races.

McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull will all battle it out for pole position out under the floodlights in Qatar, but could Mercedes disrupt their fight after a 1-2 last time in Las Vegas?

Can McLaren keep their hold on the constructors' trophy in Qatar?

Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, November 30, 2024

The qualifying session in Qatar kicks off today at 9pm local time, a few hours after the sprint race.

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (AST): 9pm Saturday

United Kingdom (GMT): 6pm Saturday

Central European Time: 7pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 1pm Saturday

United States (CDT): 12pm Saturday

United States (PDT): 10am Saturday

Australia (AEDT): 5am Sunday

Australia (AWST): 2am Sunday

Australia (ACST): 4:30am Sunday

Mexico: 12pm Saturday

Japan (JST): 3am Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 8pm Saturday

Egypt (EET): 8pm Saturday

China (CST): 2am Sunday

India (IST): 11:30pm Saturday

Brazil: 3pm Saturday

Singapore: 2am Sunday

Saudi Arabia: 9pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 10pm Saturday

Turkey: 9pm Saturday



How to watch the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

