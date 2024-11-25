close global

SHOCK Vettel return revealed as Horner makes huge Red Bull admission - GPFans F1 Recap

Sebastian Vettel’s career has taken a surprise twist as a shock return to education has been revealed by the Formula 1 legend.

Horner breaks silence over Las Vegas Grand Prix fumble

Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner has retracted a bizarre admission that was revealed by the Red Bull camp during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

F1 star admits ‘giving up’ over Red Bull driver lineup

A star of the Formula 1 paddock has admitted he has 'given up' with Red Bull over their looming driver lineup decision.

Hamilton reveals biggest dream as champion discusses RETIREMENT

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his biggest Formula 1 dream before he retires from the sport.

Norris admits McLaren WEAKNESS in Verstappen title fight

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has admitted that his team faced a big weakness in challenging Max Verstappen for the 2024 drivers' championship.

F1 Standings

