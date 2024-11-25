SHOCK Vettel return revealed as Horner makes huge Red Bull admission - GPFans F1 Recap
SHOCK Vettel return revealed as Horner makes huge Red Bull admission - GPFans F1 Recap
Sebastian Vettel’s career has taken a surprise twist as a shock return to education has been revealed by the Formula 1 legend.
➡️ READ MORE
Horner breaks silence over Las Vegas Grand Prix fumble
Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner has retracted a bizarre admission that was revealed by the Red Bull camp during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star admits ‘giving up’ over Red Bull driver lineup
A star of the Formula 1 paddock has admitted he has 'given up' with Red Bull over their looming driver lineup decision.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton reveals biggest dream as champion discusses RETIREMENT
Lewis Hamilton has revealed his biggest Formula 1 dream before he retires from the sport.
➡️ READ MORE
Norris admits McLaren WEAKNESS in Verstappen title fight
McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has admitted that his team faced a big weakness in challenging Max Verstappen for the 2024 drivers' championship.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
SHOCK Vettel return revealed as Horner makes huge Red Bull admission - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen receives tribute from ARCH RIVAL as royal statement released
- 2 hours ago
Vettel's career takes surprise TWIST as shock return revealed
- 3 hours ago
Horner pays EMOTIONAL tribute to wife Geri in Red Bull investigation admission
- Yesterday 20:56
F1 confirm agreement over NEW team in shock statement
- Yesterday 19:42
F1 News Today: Verstappen delivers championship DIG as FIA penalty verdict announced
- Yesterday 19:10
F1 Race Calendar 2024
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec