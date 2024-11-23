Ricciardo makes Vegas comeback as team boss delivers signing bombshell - GPFans F1 Recap

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has teased fans attending the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend with a very exciting announcement.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 chief drops BOMBSHELL over 'IMMINENT' 11th team announcement

McLaren F1 chief Zak Brown has dropped a huge bombshell over an ‘imminent’ signing to join the F1 grid.

➡️ READ MORE

How can Verstappen win the world title at the Las Vegas GP?

The 2024 F1 world championship is within Max Verstappen’s grasp at the Las Vegas GP this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Las Vegas Grand Prix reveals SHOCK winner in 2024 title battle

Ahead of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, the show-stopping event has provided Formula 1 fans with a shock winner of a different title battle within the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Legendary pundit casts DOUBT over Verstappen title prospects

Max Verstappen's chances of claiming a fourth consecutive world championship title may not be a foregone conclusion, according to legendary Sky Sports F1 presenter Ted Kravitz.

➡️ READ MORE

Related