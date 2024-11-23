close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ricciardo makes Vegas comeback as team boss delivers signing bombshell - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo makes Vegas comeback as team boss delivers signing bombshell - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo makes Vegas comeback as team boss delivers signing bombshell - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo makes Vegas comeback as team boss delivers signing bombshell - GPFans F1 Recap

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has teased fans attending the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend with a very exciting announcement.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 chief drops BOMBSHELL over 'IMMINENT' 11th team announcement

McLaren F1 chief Zak Brown has dropped a huge bombshell over an ‘imminent’ signing to join the F1 grid.

➡️ READ MORE

How can Verstappen win the world title at the Las Vegas GP?

The 2024 F1 world championship is within Max Verstappen’s grasp at the Las Vegas GP this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Las Vegas Grand Prix reveals SHOCK winner in 2024 title battle

Ahead of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, the show-stopping event has provided Formula 1 fans with a shock winner of a different title battle within the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Legendary pundit casts DOUBT over Verstappen title prospects

Max Verstappen's chances of claiming a fourth consecutive world championship title may not be a foregone conclusion, according to legendary Sky Sports F1 presenter Ted Kravitz.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen Mercedes McLaren Daniel Ricciardo Las Vegas Grand Prix Zak Brown
Red Bull admit major team error as NEW driver signing confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Red Bull admit major team error as NEW driver signing confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 00:03
Ricciardo tipped for NEW F1 role as star makes COMEBACK at Las Vegas Grand Prix - GPFans Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo tipped for NEW F1 role as star makes COMEBACK at Las Vegas Grand Prix - GPFans Recap

  • November 21, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Ricciardo makes Vegas comeback as team boss delivers signing bombshell - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

F1 fans uncover GENIUS way to watch Las Vegas Grand Prix for FREE

  • 2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo teases F1 fans in Las Vegas with EXCITING announcement

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull

Horner issues DESPERATE Perez plea with damning Red Bull statement

  • Yesterday 21:12
Las Vegas Grand Prix

How can Verstappen win the world title at the Las Vegas GP?

  • Yesterday 20:11
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Team-mates collide as Hamilton BLAME emerges at Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 19:38
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x