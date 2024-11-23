F1 chief drops BOMBSHELL over 'IMMINENT' 11th team announcement

McLaren F1 chief Zak Brown has dropped a huge bombshell over an ‘imminent’ 11th team announcement.

In a shock twist, General Motors’ bid to join the F1 grid has gained momentum at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where talks reportedly took place to secure their entry into the sport as the 11th team.

General Motors’ Cadillac brand originally backed Andretti’s entry into F1. However their bid was rejected at the beginning of 2024 despite getting FIA approval.

Since then, co-founder Michael Andretti has stepped down from his role and no longer undertakes any managerial responsibility, with Dan Towriss seizing the reigns of the bid.

Towriss’ presence at the Las Vegas GP has accelerated talks over an 11th team joining the grid, with a new entry seemingly more likely than ever. General Motors plan to enter F1 as a team owner in 2026, with the aim of constructing their own power unit from 2028.

Speaking to Sky Sports during the Las Vegas GP weekend, McLaren boss Zak Brown has provided additional insight into the prospect of an 11th team joining the grid.

The 53-year-old suggested that an announcement could be ‘imminent’ and professed his excitement that a new manufacturer could join the grid.

“I know what I am hearing on the grapevine, we have not been officially told anything,” Brown said.

“[But] I’ve seen them [GM] here, and I’ve seen the big smile on their face.

“I believe an announcement is probably imminent. It will be exciting to have another manufacturer alongside Audi in our sport.”

However, other team bosses do not share Brown’s enthusiasm, with Red Bull boss Christian Horner concerned with the financial implications.

"We've got no issue with them coming. We'd welcome them with open arms but you don't want to see the prize fund diluted,” Horner said to Sky Sports.

"So there will be that question of whose side of the cake does it come out of? Probably a bit of everybody's."

