F1 team launch late Las Vegas Grand Prix INVESTIGATION

The Aston Martin F1 team have launched a late investigation into their car at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The 2024 Las Vegas GP weekend was heralded as the race Max Verstappen could be crowned world champion, and join the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost on four world titles.

However, the first few sessions of the weekend have been difficult for Red Bull, after they chose not to bring a trimmed rear wing to suit the high-speed circuit in Las Vegas.

Instead, Mercedes and McLaren have dominated the timesheets, which could see Verstappen’s championship glory put on pause until Qatar in a week’s time.

Red Bull have struggled in Las Vegas thus far

Can Mercedes win in Las Vegas?

Aston Martin announce Las Vegas GP investigation

Elsewhere on the grid, teams such as Williams and Aston Martin, have been plagued by issues, with Alex Albon suffering a fuel system fault in FP2 and Lance Stroll causing a red flag in FP3.

The Aston Martin star’s car lost power when he exited Turn 12, and Stroll came to a complete standstill after his display went black and the engine cut out.

Stroll’s issue prompted a red flag, as smoke emerged from the cockpit and he jumped out of the car, and the team were presented with a major task of solving the issue before qualifying.

Following the incident in FP3, Aston Martin revealed on social media that they would be investigating the problem after he lost power on track.

Lance Stroll receives Las Vegas GP setback

The team have since confirmed that Stroll suffered an energy recovery system failure, and had to change the ERS pack to get him out on track in time for Q1.

Sadly for the team, however, Stroll was unable to get out of Q1 despite the car being ready prior to the session's close.

Aston Martin’s power struggles follow a torrid outing at the last race in Brazil, where both Fernando Alonso and Stroll emerged pointless.

The Canadian also suffered an embarrassing crash during the formation lap, where he spun out and then beached into the gravel as he attempted to re-join the track.

