Perez Red Bull future takes SHOCK twist as Ricciardo verdict issued - GPFans F1 Recap
Perez Red Bull future takes SHOCK twist as Ricciardo verdict issued - GPFans F1 Recap
Sergio Perez’s Red Bull future could take a shock twist, as the struggling Formula 1 star has been compared to Daniel Ricciardo.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull handed DIRE verdict over Ricciardo treatment
Red Bull Racing has come under fire once again for their controversial treatment of drivers, following Daniel Ricciardo’s recent sacking.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team reveal MAJOR change for remainder of 2024
A Formula 1 team have announced a major change to their car for the remainder of the 2024 season.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 champion delivers defiant Verstappen clapback
Controversial F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has delivered a defiant response to comments made by Jos Verstappen.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 announce NEW race planned for 2026
Formula 1 has revealed that plans for an exciting new race are fully in the works, with a date of 2026 eyed.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
GPFans Recap
Perez Red Bull future takes SHOCK twist as Ricciardo verdict issued - GPFans F1 Recap
- 30 minutes ago
Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 announce MAJOR Las Vegas Grand Prix change for 2025
- 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo
Red Bull handed DIRE verdict over Ricciardo treatment
- 2 hours ago
F1 Legends
Red Bull star offers STUNNING Verstappen 'villain' verdict in Hamilton praise
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton Ferrari HINT revealed as Mercedes contract claim made
- Yesterday 19:57
Red Bull
Red Bull SLAMMED for Perez contract decision
- Yesterday 18:56
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec