Perez Red Bull future takes SHOCK twist as Ricciardo verdict issued - GPFans F1 Recap

Perez Red Bull future takes SHOCK twist as Ricciardo verdict issued - GPFans F1 Recap

Perez Red Bull future takes SHOCK twist as Ricciardo verdict issued - GPFans F1 Recap

Perez Red Bull future takes SHOCK twist as Ricciardo verdict issued - GPFans F1 Recap

Sergio Perez’s Red Bull future could take a shock twist, as the struggling Formula 1 star has been compared to Daniel Ricciardo.

Red Bull handed DIRE verdict over Ricciardo treatment

Red Bull Racing has come under fire once again for their controversial treatment of drivers, following Daniel Ricciardo’s recent sacking.

F1 team reveal MAJOR change for remainder of 2024

A Formula 1 team have announced a major change to their car for the remainder of the 2024 season.

F1 champion delivers defiant Verstappen clapback

Controversial F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has delivered a defiant response to comments made by Jos Verstappen.

F1 announce NEW race planned for 2026

Formula 1 has revealed that plans for an exciting new race are fully in the works, with a date of 2026 eyed.

F1 Standings

