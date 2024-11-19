F1 team reveal MAJOR change for remainder of 2024

close global

A Formula 1 team have announced a major change to their car for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Alpine have had a largely dismal 2024 season, with poor car performance, a change in team principal, one driver departure and infighting between their two current drivers marring the team's year.

Esteban Ocon's attempted overtake on Pierre Gasly on lap one of the Monaco Grand Prix led to tension between the pair, and ultimately saw Ocon announce his departure from the team and instead join Haas from 2025.

Despite this overall poor season, Alpine's stunning double podium at the Brazilian GP saw the team move up into sixth in the constructors' championship, a huge jump from the ninth position they have occupied for most of the season.

Alpine's car livery was ridiculed at the start of the season
Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon secured a double podium in Brazil

Alpine reveal new car livery

With Ocon's departure, Alpine are already set to have a huge change in 2025, with Australian youngster Jack Doohan instead driving alongside Gasly.

On top of this, there have been reports that the Enstone outfit are considering replacing Doohan before the season has even started, with Williams driver Franco Colapinto instead linked with the seat.

Now, a huge change has been confirmed for the final three races of the 2024 season, too.

Ahead of the season, Alpine were ridiculed for teasing an all-pink livery for their car, before unveiling two different designs that were both largely black with specks of blue and pink.

Now, the team have revealed a livery with much more of a pink influence for the three night races that are left in the season, in partnership with main sponsor BWT.

