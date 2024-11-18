Verstappen DISMISSED as brutal statement made

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has been dismissed in a brutal verdict regarding some of his Formula 1 world championships.

The Dutchman is on track to win his fourth world title as F1 heads back to the United States this weekend for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with Verstappen able to clinch the title if he finishes the race ahead of championship rival Lando Norris.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton receives Mercedes send-off BLOW as star reveals 'split'

READ MORE: Huge Cullen statement made ahead of Hamilton Ferrari switch

If he clinches the title, Verstappen will find himself level on championships with Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost, and still has plenty of time to add to his title-winning tally given he is just 27-years-old.

Max Verstappen can win the world championship in Las Vegas

Lando Norris must finish above Verstappen to keep his slim championship hopes alive

READ MORE: Norris reveals 'SPLIT' as F1 tensions surface

Is Max Verstappen the F1 GOAT?

Following Verstappen's win in Brazil, which some have hailed as one of his best career performances, the debate regarding who the best F1 driver of all time is has been reignited.

Talking after the race, motoring journalist and television personality Jeremy Clarkson stated that the Brazilian GP proved Verstappen was the greatest driver of all time.

However, 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve is having none of it, brutally dismissing some of the Dutchman's championships as 'easy'

READ MORE: Axed F1 star tipped for Red Bull 2025 drive

Has Max Verstappen earned the right to be considered one of the greatest drivers of all time?

“How can Jeremy Clarkson say Max Verstappen is the greatest of all time?” Villeneuve said to Grosvenor Sport.

“He had a great season when he beat Lewis [Hamilton] for his first championship.

"Then he’s had the same way that Lewis won his first one. Then he’s had easy ones, the same way Lewis had easy ones and this year he’s been fighting back, so this year has been a great year.

“You cannot compare the era of Fangio to now, they are different eras.

“So you cannot say any of them is the greatest of all time, the sport has changed too much.”

READ MORE: Ferrari expected to make major change in BOMBSHELL 'signing'

Related