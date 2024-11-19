F1 announce NEW race planned for 2026

Formula 1 has revealed that plans for an exciting new race are fully in the works, with a date of 2026 eyed.

In recent years, a series of new venues have been clamouring to join the F1 grid, with the sport booming in popularity since the release of the Netflix series Drive to Survive.

Recent additions include grands prix in Miami and Las Vegas, additions that have seen the current calendar rise to 24 rounds.

Those 24 rounds include 24 grands prix, as well as six sprint races, making for a gruelling schedule.

Las Vegas' return to F1 has been as a result of the sport's increased popularity

Stefano Domenicali (right) has suggested that the F1 calendar will be capped at 24 races

F1 Commission discuss rookie Sprint

Now, in a different sort of move, F1 bosses are planning a so-called 'rookie race'.

The rookie race that has been touted would allow young drivers to demonstrate their abilities in a sprint-type event at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

An event was previously touted as a possibility for 2024, however, it was then kicked back. In the latest news on the matter, F1 has announced that the first iteration of the race is being targeted for 2026.

F1 is full of young talent at present

In a recent F1 commission meeting chaired by FIA Single-Seater Director Nikolas Tombazis and F1 CEO Domenicali, a variety of technical and sporting discussions were held regarding the 2025 and 2026 regulations, with the rookie sprint also mentioned.

“The rookie Sprint race initiative, previously mentioned as a possible 2024 post-season event, was also revisited, with the commission “remaining interested” in the concept and set to consider it further in 2025 with the aim of holding such an encounter in 2026,” Formula 1 recently revealed on their official website.

Whilst not coming any time soon, the prospect of seeing young, up-and-coming talent in an F1 race in less than two years' time is certainly an exciting prospect for fans and young drivers alike.

