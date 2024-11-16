Verstappen PROBLEMS discussed as Red Bull transfer revelation emerges

Carlos Sainz has made a Red Bull transfer revelation in a discussion over his relationship with Max Verstappen.

The Ferrari star was initially tipped to join Red Bull after it was announced Lewis Hamilton would be replacing him, however Sainz eventually settled on Williams for 2025, his future team recently denying that a move to Red Bull is still on the cards.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes set for Hamilton U-TURN as chief reignites Verstappen talks

READ MORE: F1 legend announces SHOCK exit

Red Bull’s reluctance to sign Sainz has left many baffled, with the Spaniard matching Charles Leclerc across most race weekends and securing two victories in his final season with Ferrari.

According to Helmut Marko however, Sainz was not an option for the team due to his former rivalry with Verstappen during their time at Red Bull junior team Toro Rosso (now VCARB).

It had also been widely reported that the reunion was off the cards due to a fractured relationship between the two F1 stars' fathers, Jos Verstappen and rally legend Carlos Sainz Sr.

Helmut Marko has cited Verstappen and Sainz's former rivalry as a reason for refusing to sign the star

Will Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen ever return as team-mates?

READ MORE: F1 chief reveals SECRET Ricciardo agreement

Will Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz ever be team-mates at Red Bull?

In a recent interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Sainz revealed that there is in fact no problem between himself and Verstappen in his eyes, providing a fascinating insight into his talks with Red Bull on the issue.

"I think I would get on well with him. We were 16 and 19 at the time. We've matured a lot since then," Sainz said, reflecting on his past experience as Verstappen's team-mate.

"At Toro Rosso, they put you in a team and say: fight against each other, then we'll see who's the best and who gets to go to Red Bull! That's the reason Toro Rosso exists.

"You don't drive together for the team championship, otherwise the behaviour of the two drivers would change completely.

READ MORE: Red Bull reveal team release ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz rules out Max Verstappen relationship problem

"You can see it with Charles and Lando, my last two team-mates - there were never any problems.

"So if my relationship with Max is the reason I didn't end up there, then I say there wouldn't have been any problems.

"If the decision depended on that alone, then it would just be wrong. But I've already told them that."

READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers drop sprint race BOMBSHELL

Related