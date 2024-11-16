Verstappen PROBLEMS discussed as Red Bull transfer revelation emerges
Verstappen PROBLEMS discussed as Red Bull transfer revelation emerges
Carlos Sainz has made a Red Bull transfer revelation in a discussion over his relationship with Max Verstappen.
The Ferrari star was initially tipped to join Red Bull after it was announced Lewis Hamilton would be replacing him, however Sainz eventually settled on Williams for 2025, his future team recently denying that a move to Red Bull is still on the cards.
F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes set for Hamilton U-TURN as chief reignites Verstappen talks
READ MORE: F1 legend announces SHOCK exit
Red Bull’s reluctance to sign Sainz has left many baffled, with the Spaniard matching Charles Leclerc across most race weekends and securing two victories in his final season with Ferrari.
According to Helmut Marko however, Sainz was not an option for the team due to his former rivalry with Verstappen during their time at Red Bull junior team Toro Rosso (now VCARB).
It had also been widely reported that the reunion was off the cards due to a fractured relationship between the two F1 stars' fathers, Jos Verstappen and rally legend Carlos Sainz Sr.
READ MORE: F1 chief reveals SECRET Ricciardo agreement
Will Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz ever be team-mates at Red Bull?
In a recent interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Sainz revealed that there is in fact no problem between himself and Verstappen in his eyes, providing a fascinating insight into his talks with Red Bull on the issue.
"I think I would get on well with him. We were 16 and 19 at the time. We've matured a lot since then," Sainz said, reflecting on his past experience as Verstappen's team-mate.
"At Toro Rosso, they put you in a team and say: fight against each other, then we'll see who's the best and who gets to go to Red Bull! That's the reason Toro Rosso exists.
"You don't drive together for the team championship, otherwise the behaviour of the two drivers would change completely.
READ MORE: Red Bull reveal team release ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
"You can see it with Charles and Lando, my last two team-mates - there were never any problems.
"So if my relationship with Max is the reason I didn't end up there, then I say there wouldn't have been any problems.
"If the decision depended on that alone, then it would just be wrong. But I've already told them that."
READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers drop sprint race BOMBSHELL
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner receives EMOTIONAL message from wife Geri Halliwell
- 6 minutes ago
Red Bull star reveals Ricciardo 'CONTROL' following team rivalry
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen PROBLEMS discussed as Red Bull transfer revelation emerges
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes set for Hamilton U-TURN as chief reignites Verstappen talks
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari star delivers 'UNFAIR' penalty verdict in Las Vegas Grand Prix debate
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull star delivers CONFIDENT statement over 2025 promotion
- Today 18:54
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec