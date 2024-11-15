Secret Ricciardo deal revealed as MAJOR 2025 driver change confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
The former boss of Daniel Ricciardo has revealed an understanding the pair had ahead of the Aussie's controversial axing from Formula 1.
FIA confirm HUGE 2025 driver change
Formula 1 drivers will be able to make use of cooling kits in extreme weather conditions from 2025, the FIA have confirmed.
Mercedes warned over Hamilton 'TRICKS' ahead of Ferrari switch
Former F1 driver Marc Surer has questioned whether Lewis Hamilton can use the 'tricks' he has learned throughout his career to his advantage when he leaves Mercedes and joins Ferrari.
Verstappen issues SHOCKING response to official F1 announcement
Max Verstappen has issued a shocking response to a huge announcement made by Formula 1.
Audi F1 issue official statement over team sale
Audi's Formula 1 project have issued an official statement regarding reports they are set to sell a stake in the team following a 'billion' dollar miscalculation.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec