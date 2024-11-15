Secret Ricciardo deal revealed as MAJOR 2025 driver change confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

The former boss of Daniel Ricciardo has revealed an understanding the pair had ahead of the Aussie's controversial axing from Formula 1.

FIA confirm HUGE 2025 driver change

Formula 1 drivers will be able to make use of cooling kits in extreme weather conditions from 2025, the FIA have confirmed.

Mercedes warned over Hamilton 'TRICKS' ahead of Ferrari switch

Former F1 driver Marc Surer has questioned whether Lewis Hamilton can use the 'tricks' he has learned throughout his career to his advantage when he leaves Mercedes and joins Ferrari.

Verstappen issues SHOCKING response to official F1 announcement

Max Verstappen has issued a shocking response to a huge announcement made by Formula 1.

Audi F1 issue official statement over team sale

Audi's Formula 1 project have issued an official statement regarding reports they are set to sell a stake in the team following a 'billion' dollar miscalculation.

