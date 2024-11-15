Hamilton details Mercedes SPLIT as new focus revealed

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed he no longer desires to invest in Mercedes, with a new focus taking priority as his move to Ferrari nears.

The Brit is set to ditch Mercedes ahead of 2025, ending a highly-successful partnership that has been in place for 12 seasons, and has seen six drivers' championships and eight constructors' championships won between 2014 and 2021.

Hamilton will instead join the most successful team in F1 history in Ferrari, an outfit who are currently chasing their first constructors' championship title since 2008.

The 39-year-old is moving to Maranello in a last-ditch attempt to try and claim an unprecedented eighth world title, which would put him one clear of German Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton's new investment opportunities

Ahead of his move to Ferrari, which will happen following the Brit's final three races for Mercedes and a period of farewells with the Mercedes sponsors, Hamilton has been discussing his portfolio of investments.

Hamilton is a huge fashion fan, and is set to be a co-chair at the 2025 Met Gala exhibition, as well as owning a number of charitable organisations and initiatives.

Another hobby of Hamilton's is collecting supercars, with a recent Instagram post showing the seven-time champion driving a huge array of Mercedes machinery.

Now, Hamilton has suggested that he has paused his collection, and is instead looking elsewhere for investment opportunities.

"The last car I bought was the AMG One," Hamilton told Auto Motor und Sport.

"But that was also my last supercar for the time being. I don't really have any desire to buy any more at the moment. I prefer to invest my money in art now. I'm constantly discovering new artists, especially great black artists."

