F1 team announce MAJOR breakthrough as official statement issued
Aston Martin Formula 1 team have announced a major breakthrough after issuing an official statement.
The Silverstone-based outfit pulled off a major coup this year, and acquired the signature of design legend Adrian Newey following his departure from Red Bull.
Aston Martin beat the likes of Ferrari to convince Newey to join the team, with the 65-year-old set to take on the role of Managing Technical Partner from March 2025.
Meanwhile, the team will be aiming to get on top of their performance issues after emerging from the Brazilian GP without any points, as Alpine edge nearer in the constructors’ standings.
Aston Martin F1 announce major new project
Whilst Aston Martin are struggling to innovate at the front of the field, the team have made a major breakthrough in a recent project at their factory.
The team have unveiled their all-new motion technology simulator, in a bid to bring fans closer than ever to the F1 racetrack.
According to the team ‘Aston Martin’s Motion Simulators boast high-tech systems which aim to immerse the racer, offering them the chance to experience every twist and turn around iconic racing circuits.’
Aston Martin have added movement to the simulation, which is set to add an entire different dimension to the sim racing experience.
"We are delighted to announce the next phase in our partnership with Aston Martin Aramco; these motion simulators take sim racing to the next level, providing gamers and racers with the closest experience to racing an actual F1 car," Barry Gough, CEO and Founder of Memento Exclusives, said.
"This launch, commemorating Fernando Alonso's 400th Grand Prix and recognising Lance Stroll's history with simulators, is a testament to this partnership and the technological advancements here at Memento Exclusives, offering new ways for fans to own the moment."
Aston Martin Aramco is bringing fans closer than ever to the experience of becoming an #F1 driver with the launch of brand-new motion simulators created by @ThisIsMemento, offering an unrivalled immersive racing experience.— Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) November 11, 2024
