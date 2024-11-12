close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 team announce MAJOR breakthrough as official statement issued

F1 team announce MAJOR breakthrough as official statement issued

F1 team announce MAJOR breakthrough as official statement issued

F1 team announce MAJOR breakthrough as official statement issued

Aston Martin Formula 1 team have announced a major breakthrough after issuing an official statement.

The Silverstone-based outfit pulled off a major coup this year, and acquired the signature of design legend Adrian Newey following his departure from Red Bull.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton in MAJOR career announcement as Mercedes axe talks emerge

READ MORE: FIA steward drops Verstappen Las Vegas Grand Prix DNF BOMBSHELL

Aston Martin beat the likes of Ferrari to convince Newey to join the team, with the 65-year-old set to take on the role of Managing Technical Partner from March 2025.

Meanwhile, the team will be aiming to get on top of their performance issues after emerging from the Brazilian GP without any points, as Alpine edge nearer in the constructors’ standings.

Adrian Newey will join Aston Martin in 2025
Aston Martin had a nightmare outing in Brazil

READ MORE: Red Bull's latest signing could COST team their greatest asset

Aston Martin F1 announce major new project

Whilst Aston Martin are struggling to innovate at the front of the field, the team have made a major breakthrough in a recent project at their factory.

The team have unveiled their all-new motion technology simulator, in a bid to bring fans closer than ever to the F1 racetrack.

According to the team ‘Aston Martin’s Motion Simulators boast high-tech systems which aim to immerse the racer, offering them the chance to experience every twist and turn around iconic racing circuits.’

Aston Martin have added movement to the simulation, which is set to add an entire different dimension to the sim racing experience.

"We are delighted to announce the next phase in our partnership with Aston Martin Aramco; these motion simulators take sim racing to the next level, providing gamers and racers with the closest experience to racing an actual F1 car," Barry Gough, CEO and Founder of Memento Exclusives, said.

"This launch, commemorating Fernando Alonso's 400th Grand Prix and recognising Lance Stroll's history with simulators, is a testament to this partnership and the technological advancements here at Memento Exclusives, offering new ways for fans to own the moment."

READ MORE: Audi F1 BOMBSHELL revealed over disputed team sale

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Ferrari Adrian Newey Aston Martin Hamilton
F1 driver labelled a ‘DISGRACE’ in brutal replacement verdict
Latest F1 News

F1 driver labelled a ‘DISGRACE’ in brutal replacement verdict

  • November 6, 2024 14:10
F1 star faced with BRUTAL replacement calls
F1 News & Gossip

F1 star faced with BRUTAL replacement calls

  • November 4, 2024 22:58

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton in MAJOR career announcement as Mercedes axe talks emerge

  • 15 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 boss announces significant cuts in MAJOR team overhaul

  • 26 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team announce MAJOR breakthrough as official statement issued

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen INVESTIGATION backed after Brazilian GP win

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull

Red Bull make SHOCK 'decision' over Perez's F1 future

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo given F1 LIFELINE as Audi bombshell revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x