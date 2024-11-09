close global

Ricciardo’s girlfriend shares ADORABLE photo of axed F1 star

Daniel Ricciardo’s girlfriend has shared an adorable photo of the axed star as he enjoys life outside of Formula 1.

The Australian star was axed from VCARB after the Singapore GP, following a series of poor performances across the 2024 season.

Ricciardo has struggled to deliver results since he joined McLaren in 2021, and was dropped from the team in favour of Oscar Piastri at the end of the 2022 season.

Alpha Tauri (now VCARB) offered the 35-year-old an F1 lifeline midway through last season, when he replaced a struggling Nyck de Vries, and was even tipped to re-join Red Bull if he returned to his old form.

What will Daniel Ricciardo do after F1?

Has Daniel Ricciardo retired from F1?

However, a second chance at a top drive was not to be for Ricciardo, who was outpaced by Yuki Tsunoda and eventually replaced by Liam Lawson.

It appears unlikely that Ricciardo will receive an opportunity at another team on the F1 grid, and has been tipped for a variety of different motorsport roles in the future.

The Aussie revealed his recent adventures in Buffalo via a series of pictures posted to his Instagram, including an appearance supporting NFL team the Buffalo Bills.

Alongside Ricciardo during his stateside travels was girlfriend Heidi Berger, the daughter of former F1 driver Gerhard Berger.

Berger also shared multiple pictures to her Instagram page from the trip, including one of the former F1 star.

Ricciardo was spotted cuddling an adorable puppy in Berger’s most recent round-up, as he appeared in good spirts since his F1 axing.

