Red Bull announce 'takeover' as Perez loses key ally inside team - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull have revealed an exclusive takeover ahead of a crucial Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.
Key Perez F1 ally LEAVES Red Bull in future blow
As Red Bull Racing navigates a turbulent season close, a major sponsor linked closely with Mexican Formula 1 star Sergio Perez has announced its departure from the team.
F1 champion SLAMS Verstappen tactics in bizarre comparison
A former Formula 1 world champion has slammed Max Verstappen's Mexican Grand Prix tactics, after the Dutchman came under fire from the FIA.
Hamilton announces new 'drive' as F1 champion STUNS in red
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has announced an exciting new partnership, as he edges closer to a move to Ferrari.
Perez father makes 'WORST RACE' revelation after Mexican GP horror show
Sergio Perez's father has made a stunning revelation about his son's 'worst race', in a social media post following the Red Bull star's Mexican GP horror show.
Latest News
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: SHOCK driver takes pole as Verstappen thrashed at Brazilian GP
- Yesterday 20:22
- 1 hour ago
Kelly Piquet shares ROMANTIC moment with Verstappen
- 2 hours ago
Marko sets Perez F1 deadline with ominous warning
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull announce HUGE Perez change for Brazilian GP
- Yesterday 20:57
F1 Results Today: Verstappen CRUSHED as Red Bull defeated at Brazilian GP
- Yesterday 16:42
F1 Race Calendar 2024
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec