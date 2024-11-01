Red Bull announce 'takeover' as Perez loses key ally inside team - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull have revealed an exclusive takeover ahead of a crucial Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Key Perez F1 ally LEAVES Red Bull in future blow

As Red Bull Racing navigates a turbulent season close, a major sponsor linked closely with Mexican Formula 1 star Sergio Perez has announced its departure from the team.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion SLAMS Verstappen tactics in bizarre comparison

A former Formula 1 world champion has slammed Max Verstappen's Mexican Grand Prix tactics, after the Dutchman came under fire from the FIA.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton announces new 'drive' as F1 champion STUNS in red

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has announced an exciting new partnership, as he edges closer to a move to Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

Perez father makes 'WORST RACE' revelation after Mexican GP horror show

Sergio Perez's father has made a stunning revelation about his son's 'worst race', in a social media post following the Red Bull star's Mexican GP horror show.

➡️ READ MORE

Related