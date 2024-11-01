close global

Red Bull announce 'takeover' as Perez loses key ally inside team - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull have revealed an exclusive takeover ahead of a crucial Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

Key Perez F1 ally LEAVES Red Bull in future blow

As Red Bull Racing navigates a turbulent season close, a major sponsor linked closely with Mexican Formula 1 star Sergio Perez has announced its departure from the team.

F1 champion SLAMS Verstappen tactics in bizarre comparison

A former Formula 1 world champion has slammed Max Verstappen's Mexican Grand Prix tactics, after the Dutchman came under fire from the FIA.

Hamilton announces new 'drive' as F1 champion STUNS in red

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has announced an exciting new partnership, as he edges closer to a move to Ferrari.

Perez father makes 'WORST RACE' revelation after Mexican GP horror show

Sergio Perez's father has made a stunning revelation about his son's 'worst race', in a social media post following the Red Bull star's Mexican GP horror show.

Ricciardo BOMBSHELL drops as F1 team announce 2025 driver lineup change - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo BOMBSHELL drops as F1 team announce 2025 driver lineup change - GPFans F1 Recap

  • October 31, 2024 23:57
Ricciardo ready as Red Bull set to make ‘IMMEDIATE’ driver change - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo ready as Red Bull set to make ‘IMMEDIATE’ driver change - GPFans F1 Recap

  • October 30, 2024 23:59

Latest News

Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: SHOCK driver takes pole as Verstappen thrashed at Brazilian GP

  • Yesterday 20:22
GPFans Recap

Red Bull announce 'takeover' as Perez loses key ally inside team - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Kelly Piquet shares ROMANTIC moment with Verstappen

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull

Marko sets Perez F1 deadline with ominous warning

  • 3 hours ago
Sergio Perez

Red Bull announce HUGE Perez change for Brazilian GP

  • Yesterday 20:57
Brazilian Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Verstappen CRUSHED as Red Bull defeated at Brazilian GP

  • Yesterday 16:42
F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

F1 Standings

