Key Perez F1 ally LEAVES Red Bull in future blow
Key Perez F1 ally LEAVES Red Bull in future blow
As Red Bull Racing navigates a turbulent season close, a major sponsor linked closely with Mexican Formula 1 star Sergio Perez has announced its departure from the team.
Telmex, the Mexican telecommunications giant that joined Red Bull alongside Perez in 2021, will not be renewing its sponsorship.
F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes drop bombshell as Hamilton to SWAP teams at Brazilian Grand Prix
READ MORE: F1 team announce SHOCK new 'driver' ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
Instead, Red Bull has secured a new deal with AT&T, marking a notable shift in its commercial alliances for 2025 and beyond.
The news comes at a precarious time for Perez, who has faced mounting pressure and criticism for his performances this season.
Perez's F1 future in doubt
Red Bull, once comfortably leading the constructors’ championship, have dropped to third behind McLaren and Ferrari, with only four races remaining.
Much of the dip in standings has been attributed to inconsistent results from Perez, who currently ranks eighth among the drivers from the top four teams. All the while, his team-mate Max Verstappen leads the championship.
While Telmex’s departure doesn’t immediately affect Perez’s status at Red Bull, the exit of a key sponsor connected directly to him inevitably fuels speculation about his long-term role with the team.
Perez’s troubles escalated last weekend at the Mexican Grand Prix, his home race, where he faced a challenging weekend.
After a disappointing qualifying, he clashed on the track with Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson, a potential contender for his seat, finishing at the back of the pack.
This result, coupled with Red Bull’s declining constructor ranking, has amplified concerns about his future with the team.
With Telmex’s departure removing a layer of stability, Perez’s future remains a focal point of F1 speculation as Red Bull looks to solidify its lineup for 2025.
READ MORE: Horner announces Red Bull PROTEST plan after Verstappen FIA punishments
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Key Perez F1 ally LEAVES Red Bull in future blow
- 6 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes drop bombshell as Hamilton to SWAP teams at Brazilian Grand Prix
- 41 minutes ago
F1 star handed RARE HONOUR as future decision looms
- 1 hour ago
Perez father makes 'WORST RACE' revelation after Mexican GP horror show
- 2 hours ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 3 hours ago
F1 champion SLAMS Verstappen tactics in bizarre comparison
- Today 09:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec