Key Perez F1 ally LEAVES Red Bull in future blow

As Red Bull Racing navigates a turbulent season close, a major sponsor linked closely with Mexican Formula 1 star Sergio Perez has announced its departure from the team.

Telmex, the Mexican telecommunications giant that joined Red Bull alongside Perez in 2021, will not be renewing its sponsorship.

Instead, Red Bull has secured a new deal with AT&T, marking a notable shift in its commercial alliances for 2025 and beyond.

The news comes at a precarious time for Perez, who has faced mounting pressure and criticism for his performances this season.

Telmex is one of Sergio Perez's main sponsors

Perez's F1 future in doubt

Red Bull, once comfortably leading the constructors’ championship, have dropped to third behind McLaren and Ferrari, with only four races remaining.

Much of the dip in standings has been attributed to inconsistent results from Perez, who currently ranks eighth among the drivers from the top four teams. All the while, his team-mate Max Verstappen leads the championship.

While Telmex’s departure doesn’t immediately affect Perez’s status at Red Bull, the exit of a key sponsor connected directly to him inevitably fuels speculation about his long-term role with the team.

Perez struggled to impress at his home race in Mexico City

Perez’s troubles escalated last weekend at the Mexican Grand Prix, his home race, where he faced a challenging weekend.

After a disappointing qualifying, he clashed on the track with Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson, a potential contender for his seat, finishing at the back of the pack.

This result, coupled with Red Bull’s declining constructor ranking, has amplified concerns about his future with the team.

With Telmex’s departure removing a layer of stability, Perez’s future remains a focal point of F1 speculation as Red Bull looks to solidify its lineup for 2025.

Mercedes Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Brazilian Grand Prix
F1 Standings

