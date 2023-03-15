Graham Shaw

Wednesday 15 March 2023 08:57

The 2023 F1 season continues apace this weekend with the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche circuit, with one question dominating all else. Can anybody stop Red Bull?

The mighty RB19 car was utterly supreme in the season opener in Bahrain with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez leading home a one two.

It was a procession in the desert with Ferrari and Mercedes both waking up to the devastating reality that they are a mile behind right now in F1 terms.

It was Aston Martin, with the ageless Fernando Alonso rolling back the years, who came closest to Red Bull in Sakhir and all eyes will be on the Spaniard again this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know heading into the second weekend of the season.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix schedule: Dates and start times

The practice action on track in Jeddah starts on Friday, with qualifying on Saturday and the race proper on Sunday. Here are the key dates and start times for your diary:

Friday March 17, 2023

Free Practice 1: 1630 local (1330 UK, 1430 CET, 0830 Eastern)

Free Practice 2: 2000 local (1700 UK, 1800 CET, 1200 Eastern)

Saturday March 18, 2023

Free Practice 3: 1630 local (1330 UK, 1430 CET, 0830 Eastern)

Qualifying: 2000 local (1700 UK, 1800 CET, 1200 Eastern)

Sunday March 19, 2023

Race: 2000 local (1700 UK, 1800 CET, 1200 Eastern)

How to watch on TV or live stream

Sunday’s race in Jeddah will be televised live in all major markets to an audience of billions - that hit Netflix show ‘Drive to Survive’ has only increased interest in F1.

Check your local listings for timings, but the current broadcasters with F1 rights are:

UK: Sky Sports

US: ESPN

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: Sky Sport F1

France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport

Spain: DAZN F1

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

Japan: DAZN

If you are in the UK, Channel 4 will stream free-to-air highlights of the race at 2215 local time on Sunday March 19.

F1 also has its own streaming product (F1TV Pro) which offers coverage in certain territories - again check listings to see if you can sign up to watch.

Who is racing at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?

As ever there is some change from last season and here is the lineup for Sunday.

To help if you are watching on TV, car numbers are in brackets:

Red Bull: Max Verstappen (1), Sergio Perez (11)

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc (16), Carlos Sainz Jr (55)

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton (44), George Russell (63)

Alpine: Esteban Ocon (31), Pierre Gasly (10)

McLaren: Lando Norris (4), Oscar Piastri (81)

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso (14), Lance Stroll (18)

AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda (22), Nyck de Vries (21)

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas (77), Zhou Guanyu (24)

Haas: Kevin Magnussen (20), Nico Hulkenberg (27)

Williams: Alex Albon (23), Logan Sargeant (2)

The drivers from 2022 but are no longer on the grid are Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel (retired), Mick Schumacher and Nicholas Latifi.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Grid

The grid will be formed after qualifying on Saturday, and we’ll post the details here as soon as the session ends.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix odds

No surprises here - Verstappen is a red-hot favourite at 8/15 to claim a second victory from two starts in 2023. Next comes his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez on 5/1.

Latest Sky Bet odds are:

8/15 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

5/1 Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

9/1 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

9/1 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 12/1 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

25/1 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

33/1 George Russell (Mercedes)

50/1 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

NB: Other drivers all 300-1 or bigger. Odds correct at 0700 UK on March 15, 2023

Jeddah Weather forecast

As of now the forecast for race weekend is three clear days with no threat of rain.

All three days offer highs of 32C while the temperature will drop just a handful of degrees for those early-evening sessions on Friday and Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Who won the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?

This is a race which is still very much in its infancy. In fact this weekend’s staging will only be the third renewal so far.

Lewis Hamilton claimed the inaugural running in 2021 for Mercedes, before Max Verstappen took the chequered flag first for Red Bull in 2022.

The track: Jeddah Corniche Circuit

The 6.174km temporary street circuit around the Jeddah coastline, designed by Herman Tilke, opened for the 2021 running of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

Sunday's race will be run over 50 laps and it is the second longest circuit on the F1 calendar after Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium..

The current lap record is 1:30.734 - set by Lewis Hamilton in 2021 - and this track is very very fast. Faster than Silverstone at an average speed of around 250kmh.

Ross Brawn once said of it: “What we want to see is a race circuit. We don’t want Mickey Mouse circuits. We don’t want those old classic street circuits with 90-degree turns. We want fast, sweeping circuits which are going to challenge the drivers - and they are going to love it.”

Which tyres are being used for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?

Pirelli has six tyre compounds available for 2023, with three in use at each race.

For Saudi Arabia the compounds in use are:

C2, White (Hard)

C3, Yellow (Medium)

C4, Red (Soft)

Each team will have two sets of Hard tyres, three sets of Medium and eight sets of Softs. Plus of course the normal Intermediate and full Wets.

