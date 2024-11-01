F1 Practice Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
F1 Practice Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1 heads to Sao Paulo for the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix at the iconic Interlagos circuit for Round 21 of the season.
Last weekend Max Verstappen caused major controversy after he was slammed with a 20-second penalty for his driving antics.
F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes drop bombshell as Hamilton to SWAP teams at Brazilian Grand Prix
READ MORE: F1 team announce SHOCK new 'driver' ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
His championship rival Lando Norris even went as far to describe his racing style as 'dangerous', with the McLaren star leaving Mexico 47 points behind in the drivers' standings.
Ferrari emerged from Mexico with the most to celebrate, however, and achieved another win with Carlos Sainz.
Heading into the Brazilian GP Ferrari appear to hold the advantage after usurping Red Bull for second in the constructors' standings, but will McLaren be able to fight back in Sao Paulo?
Not only will they have an opportunity to earn a grand prix victory, but also a win on Saturday as the Sprint returns after a brief hiatus in Mexico City.
F1 Practice times - Brazilian Grand Prix
The action starts today (Friday, November 1) with FP1 at 11:30am local time (BRT), which will be the one and only practice session of the weekend.
Sprint Qualifying will follow at 3:30pm on Friday to set the grid for Saturday's race which gets underway at 11:00am.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Brazilian Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, November 1 2024
Local time (BRT): 11:30am Friday
United Kingdom (GMT): 2:30pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 3:30pm Friday
United States (EDT): 10:30am Friday
United States (CDT): 9:30am Friday
United States (PDT): 7:30am Friday
Australia (AEST): 1:30am Saturday
Australia (AWST): 10:30pm Friday
Australia (ACST): 1:00am Saturday
Mexico (CST): 8:30am Friday
Japan (JST): 11:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST): 4:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST): 4:30pm Friday
China (CST): 10:30pm Friday
India (IST): 8:00pm Friday
Singapore: 10:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia: 5:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates: 6:30pm Friday
Turkey: 5:30pm Friday
READ MORE: F1 Explained: How does practice work?
How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as half the grid reshuffles for next season
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull announce exclusive takeover ahead of Brazilian GP
- 7 minutes ago
F1 Practice Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes drop bombshell as Hamilton to SWAP teams at Brazilian Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo BOMBSHELL drops as F1 team announce 2025 driver lineup change - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 team announce SHOCK new 'driver' ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
- Yesterday 22:54
Lawson makes BRUTAL Red Bull admission at Ricciardo's expense
- Yesterday 21:56
- 1
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec