F1 Practice Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 heads to Sao Paulo for the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix at the iconic Interlagos circuit for Round 21 of the season.

Last weekend Max Verstappen caused major controversy after he was slammed with a 20-second penalty for his driving antics.

His championship rival Lando Norris even went as far to describe his racing style as 'dangerous', with the McLaren star leaving Mexico 47 points behind in the drivers' standings.

Ferrari emerged from Mexico with the most to celebrate, however, and achieved another win with Carlos Sainz.

Heading into the Brazilian GP Ferrari appear to hold the advantage after usurping Red Bull for second in the constructors' standings, but will McLaren be able to fight back in Sao Paulo?

Not only will they have an opportunity to earn a grand prix victory, but also a win on Saturday as the Sprint returns after a brief hiatus in Mexico City.

F1 Practice times - Brazilian Grand Prix

The action starts today (Friday, November 1) with FP1 at 11:30am local time (BRT), which will be the one and only practice session of the weekend.

Sprint Qualifying will follow at 3:30pm on Friday to set the grid for Saturday's race which gets underway at 11:00am.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Brazilian Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, November 1 2024

Local time (BRT): 11:30am Friday

United Kingdom (GMT): 2:30pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 3:30pm Friday

United States (EDT): 10:30am Friday

United States (CDT): 9:30am Friday

United States (PDT): 7:30am Friday

Australia (AEST): 1:30am Saturday

Australia (AWST): 10:30pm Friday

Australia (ACST): 1:00am Saturday

Mexico (CST): 8:30am Friday

Japan (JST): 11:30pm Friday

South Africa (SAST): 4:30pm Friday

Egypt (EEST): 4:30pm Friday

China (CST): 10:30pm Friday

India (IST): 8:00pm Friday

Singapore: 10:30pm Friday

Saudi Arabia: 5:30pm Friday

United Arab Emirates: 6:30pm Friday

Turkey: 5:30pm Friday



How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

