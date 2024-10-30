Ricciardo ready as Red Bull set to make ‘IMMEDIATE’ driver change - GPFans F1 Recap
Daniel Ricciardo has revealed on Instagram how he is staying prepared following his Formula 1 axing, as pressure mounts on Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.
Red Bull set to make 'IMMEDIATE' Perez replacement
Red Bull are set to make an immediate decision regarding Sergio Perez’s future at the team after a woeful Mexican Grand Prix weekend, according to a former Formula 1 driver.
F1 star drops huge 2025 hint after Red Bull 'OFFER'
A Formula 1 star has dropped a huge hint over their 2025 future after receiving an ‘offer’ from Red Bull.
Racing star breaks world record in NEW venture
Racing star Billy Monger has broken a world record after completing a monumental sporting feat.
Red Bull star APOLOGISES for Mexican GP horror show
Red Bull-backed driver Liam Lawson has issued a public apology to Sergio Perez after displaying a rude gesture amid an on-track clash.
Latest News
Ricciardo ready as Red Bull set to make ‘IMMEDIATE’ driver change - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
Kelly Piquet DEFIANT after huge Verstappen controversy
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo reveals preparations amid Red Bull driver lineup crisis
- 3 hours ago
Former F1 star Vettel RETURNS in Brazil
- Yesterday 20:58
Wolff accuses Verstappen of 'DIRTY DRIVING' after FIA punishment
- Yesterday 19:55
Alonso health update announced with Aston Martin statement
- Yesterday 18:55
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec