Ricciardo receives Red Bull OFFER as Horner admits ‘difficult’ Perez decision - GPFans F1 Recap
Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has received a fresh offer from Red Bull regarding a future with the team.
Horner announces ‘difficult’ Perez decision as Red Bull chief issues statement
Team chief Christian Horner has discussed Sergio Perez's Red Bull future.
McLaren star drops MASSIVE hint for 2025 switch
A McLaren F1 driver has hinted at huge plans for 2025 in a major reveal.
Horner under internal pressure over CONTROVERSIAL promotion
It appears that Sergio Perez is not the only man at Red Bull under pressure as Christian Horner is also feeling the heat.
Red Bull driver branded UNFIT for F1 in scathing verdict
A Red Bull driver has been branded as unfit for F1 in a scathing verdict following the Mexican Grand Prix.
GPFans Recap
- 1 hour ago
F1 Social
Hamilton sparks social media outcry as fans go CRAZY over Mercedes star’s latest post
- 2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo receives fresh F1 OFFER following axe
- 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen
Verstappen set for NEW FIA penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix
- Yesterday 20:57
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes announce Hamilton release ahead of Brazilian GP
- Yesterday 19:57
Latest F1 News
FIA announce PUNISHMENT for multiple teams ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
- Yesterday 19:13
