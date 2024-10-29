close global

Ricciardo receives Red Bull OFFER as Horner admits ‘difficult’ Perez decision - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo receives Red Bull OFFER as Horner admits ‘difficult’ Perez decision - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo receives Red Bull OFFER as Horner admits ‘difficult’ Perez decision - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo receives Red Bull OFFER as Horner admits ‘difficult’ Perez decision - GPFans F1 Recap

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has received a fresh offer from Red Bull regarding a future with the team.

Horner announces ‘difficult’ Perez decision as Red Bull chief issues statement

Team chief Christian Horner has discussed Sergio Perez's Red Bull future.

McLaren star drops MASSIVE hint for 2025 switch

A McLaren F1 driver has hinted at huge plans for 2025 in a major reveal.

Horner under internal pressure over CONTROVERSIAL promotion

It appears that Sergio Perez is not the only man at Red Bull under pressure as Christian Horner is also feeling the heat.

Red Bull driver branded UNFIT for F1 in scathing verdict

A Red Bull driver has been branded as unfit for F1 in a scathing verdict following the Mexican Grand Prix.

F1 Standings

