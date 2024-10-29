McLaren star drops MASSIVE hint for 2025 switch

A McLaren Formula 1 star has kept fans eagerly awaiting a formal announcement following a tease on social media over his next career move following a successful visit to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez last weekend.

The 20th round of the 2024 F1 season took place in Mexico last time out with papaya star Lando Norris once again scoring vital points to shorten the gap to Max Verstappen as he attempts to secure his maiden world championship in the sport.

Ahead of Norris' success at the circuit, McLaren opted for a driver replacement for the first session of the weekend, with reserve driver Pato O'Ward getting behind the wheel in front of his home crowd, piloting Norris' number 4 car instead of the British star.

The dual-discipline driver was a fan-favourite during his brief time out on track, proving there is a demand for the star to make the full-time switch from his current seat with Arrow McLaren in IndyCar, a role the 25-year-old also balances across the pond with his reserve driver duties for McLaren F1.

Following his triumph in front of the home fans, O'Ward has set the motorsport world buzzing with a series of hints about his potential return to Mexico City — though in which capacity remains a tantalising mystery.

The Mexican racer teased his fanbase with a cryptic social media appearance that hints at a possible racing shift come 2025.

McLaren's F1 reserve driver Pato O'Ward has proved a popular figure in the sport despite only being a reserve driver

What does Pato O'Ward's racing future look like?

The speculation began when Formula E’s official social media accounts posted a video featuring O'Ward at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, home to both the Mexican Grand Prix and Formula E's Mexico E-Prix.

"The energy here in Mexico is always unmatched. See you in January, Formula E," O'Ward teased in the clip, suggesting a potential involvement with the electric racing series.

Notably, Formula E’s second round of the eleventh season takes place at the iconic circuit in January, adding fuel to the rumours surrounding O’Ward’s possible foray into the series.

Meanwhile, Arrow McLaren, his current IndyCar team, shared a video of O'Ward warmly greeting Mexican fans at the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix, captioned, "We can’t wait to see you again. 😍🇲🇽."

The post, combined with his Formula E appearance, has left fans wondering whether O'Ward might take on an expanded role within McLaren, perhaps racing across multiple platforms or even switching to Formula E in a full-time capacity.

His impressive performance on home turf in FP1 last weekend has only increased calls from Mexican fans and McLaren enthusiasts to see him secure a more regular role within the F1 team.

Pato O'Ward drove in Lando Norris' car for FP1 in Mexico

Although currently limited to the IndyCar and reserve F1 driver roles, O'Ward’s growing rapport with the McLaren team suggests the possibility of a broader involvement across their motorsport ventures.

While a potential transition to Formula E remains speculative, his appearances across McLaren’s platforms and his popularity within the Mexican fanbase highlight him as a key figure in the team's future plans.

Whether O'Ward joins the electric series, remains a McLaren reserve, or takes on an even more hybrid role in the motorsport world, the possibility of him returning to his home track in any racing capacity is sure to keep fans eagerly watching.

