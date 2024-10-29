McLaren star drops MASSIVE hint for 2025 switch
McLaren star drops MASSIVE hint for 2025 switch
A McLaren Formula 1 star has kept fans eagerly awaiting a formal announcement following a tease on social media over his next career move following a successful visit to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez last weekend.
The 20th round of the 2024 F1 season took place in Mexico last time out with papaya star Lando Norris once again scoring vital points to shorten the gap to Max Verstappen as he attempts to secure his maiden world championship in the sport.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull DEMOTION revealed as chief delivers driver lineup warning
READ MORE: Perez Red Bull AXE hands Ricciardo huge chance
Ahead of Norris' success at the circuit, McLaren opted for a driver replacement for the first session of the weekend, with reserve driver Pato O'Ward getting behind the wheel in front of his home crowd, piloting Norris' number 4 car instead of the British star.
The dual-discipline driver was a fan-favourite during his brief time out on track, proving there is a demand for the star to make the full-time switch from his current seat with Arrow McLaren in IndyCar, a role the 25-year-old also balances across the pond with his reserve driver duties for McLaren F1.
Following his triumph in front of the home fans, O'Ward has set the motorsport world buzzing with a series of hints about his potential return to Mexico City — though in which capacity remains a tantalising mystery.
The Mexican racer teased his fanbase with a cryptic social media appearance that hints at a possible racing shift come 2025.
F1 RESULTS: HUGE Verstappen penalties cause major title change
What does Pato O'Ward's racing future look like?
The speculation began when Formula E’s official social media accounts posted a video featuring O'Ward at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, home to both the Mexican Grand Prix and Formula E's Mexico E-Prix.
"The energy here in Mexico is always unmatched. See you in January, Formula E," O'Ward teased in the clip, suggesting a potential involvement with the electric racing series.
Notably, Formula E’s second round of the eleventh season takes place at the iconic circuit in January, adding fuel to the rumours surrounding O’Ward’s possible foray into the series.
Meanwhile, Arrow McLaren, his current IndyCar team, shared a video of O'Ward warmly greeting Mexican fans at the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix, captioned, "We can’t wait to see you again. 😍🇲🇽."
The post, combined with his Formula E appearance, has left fans wondering whether O'Ward might take on an expanded role within McLaren, perhaps racing across multiple platforms or even switching to Formula E in a full-time capacity.
His impressive performance on home turf in FP1 last weekend has only increased calls from Mexican fans and McLaren enthusiasts to see him secure a more regular role within the F1 team.
Although currently limited to the IndyCar and reserve F1 driver roles, O'Ward’s growing rapport with the McLaren team suggests the possibility of a broader involvement across their motorsport ventures.
While a potential transition to Formula E remains speculative, his appearances across McLaren’s platforms and his popularity within the Mexican fanbase highlight him as a key figure in the team's future plans.
Whether O'Ward joins the electric series, remains a McLaren reserve, or takes on an even more hybrid role in the motorsport world, the possibility of him returning to his home track in any racing capacity is sure to keep fans eagerly watching.
Wait… is that? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/0L20sdle7w— Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) October 28, 2024
READ MORE: FIA announce official verdict over McLaren US GP complaint
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
EXCLUSIVE: Major FIA change proposed after penalty controversy
- 8 minutes ago
McLaren star drops MASSIVE hint for 2025 switch
- 53 minutes ago
Huge Perez future update issued by Mexican GP boss
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull DEMOTION revealed as chief delivers driver lineup warning
- 3 hours ago
FIA take action over Mexican GP incident as Perez issues DEFIANT statement- GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Brad Pitt F1 movie BLUNDER spotted at Mexican Grand Prix
- Yesterday 22:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec