F1 Practice Today: Mexican Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1 returns to Mexico City for the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix hosted at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Whilst it was Charles Leclerc who was victorious last time out in Austin, Max Verstappen emerged with the advantage and managed to extend his lead in the drivers' championship.
57 points now separate him from Lando Norris, who received a controversial penalty at the US GP which ensured he finished behind his rival in P4.
Ferrari have also edged nearer to Red Bull in the constructors' standings following their one-two finish, and are just now eight points behind the champions.
It was Verstappen who won in Mexico last time out in 2023, and if he achieves another victory this year it could prove pivotal in determining the direction of the drivers' championship.
However, will Ferrari remain the strongest team this weekend? Or will McLaren surge back to the front in a crucial weekend for Norris?
F1 Practice times - Mexican Grand Prix
The action starts today (Friday, October 25) with FP1 at 12:30pm local time (CST), followed by FP2 at 4pm. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 11:30am, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 3pm.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Mexican Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, October 25 2024
Local time (CST): 12:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 7:30pm Friday
Central European Time (CEST): 8:30pm Friday
United States (EDT): 2:30pm Friday
United States (CDT): 1:30pm Friday
United States (PDT): 11:30am Friday
Australia (AEST): 5:30am Saturday
Australia (AWST): 2:30am Saturday
Australia (ACST): 5:00am Saturday
Japan (JST): 3:30am Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 8:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST): 9:30pm Friday
China (CST): 2:30am Saturday
India (IST): 12:00am Saturday
Brazil: 3:30pm Friday
Singapore: 2:30am Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 9:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates: 10:30pm Friday
Turkey: 9:30pm Friday
Mexican Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, October 25 2024
Local time (CST): 4:00pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 11:00pm Friday
Central European Time (CEST): 12:00am Saturday
United States (EDT): 6:00pm Friday
United States (CDT): 5:00pm Friday
United States (PDT): 3:00pm Friday
Australia (AEST): 9:00am Saturday
Australia (AWST): 6:00am Saturday
Australia (ACST): 8:30am Saturday
Japan (JST): 7:00am Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 12:00am Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 1:00am Saturday
China (CST): 6:00am Saturday
India (IST): 3:30am Saturday
Brazil: 7:00pm Friday
Singapore: 6:00am Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 1:00am Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 2:00am Saturday
Turkey: 1:00am Saturday
Mexican Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, October 26 2024
Local time (CST): 11:30am Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 6:30pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 7:30pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 1:30pm Saturday
United States (CDT): 12:30pm Saturday
United States (PDT): 10:30pm Saturday
Australia (AEST): 4:30am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 1:30am Sunday
Australia (ACST): 4:00am Sunday
Japan (JST): 2:30am Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 7:30pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 8:30pm Saturday
China (CST): 1:30am Sunday
India (IST): 11:00pm Saturday
Brazil: 2:30pm Saturday
Singapore: 1:30am Sunday
Saudi Arabia: 8:30pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 9:30pm Saturday
Turkey: 8:30pm Saturday
How to watch the Mexican Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

