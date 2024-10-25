F1 Practice Today: Mexican Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 returns to Mexico City for the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix hosted at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Whilst it was Charles Leclerc who was victorious last time out in Austin, Max Verstappen emerged with the advantage and managed to extend his lead in the drivers' championship.

57 points now separate him from Lando Norris, who received a controversial penalty at the US GP which ensured he finished behind his rival in P4.

Ferrari have also edged nearer to Red Bull in the constructors' standings following their one-two finish, and are just now eight points behind the champions.

It was Verstappen who won in Mexico last time out in 2023, and if he achieves another victory this year it could prove pivotal in determining the direction of the drivers' championship.

However, will Ferrari remain the strongest team this weekend? Or will McLaren surge back to the front in a crucial weekend for Norris?

F1 Practice times - Mexican Grand Prix

The action starts today (Friday, October 25) with FP1 at 12:30pm local time (CST), followed by FP2 at 4pm. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 11:30am, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 3pm.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Mexican Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, October 25 2024

Local time (CST): 12:30pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 7:30pm Friday

Central European Time (CEST): 8:30pm Friday

United States (EDT): 2:30pm Friday

United States (CDT): 1:30pm Friday

United States (PDT): 11:30am Friday

Australia (AEST): 5:30am Saturday

Australia (AWST): 2:30am Saturday

Australia (ACST): 5:00am Saturday

Japan (JST): 3:30am Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 8:30pm Friday

Egypt (EEST): 9:30pm Friday

China (CST): 2:30am Saturday

India (IST): 12:00am Saturday

Brazil: 3:30pm Friday

Singapore: 2:30am Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 9:30pm Friday

United Arab Emirates: 10:30pm Friday

Turkey: 9:30pm Friday



Mexican Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, October 25 2024

Local time (CST): 4:00pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 11:00pm Friday

Central European Time (CEST): 12:00am Saturday

United States (EDT): 6:00pm Friday

United States (CDT): 5:00pm Friday

United States (PDT): 3:00pm Friday

Australia (AEST): 9:00am Saturday

Australia (AWST): 6:00am Saturday

Australia (ACST): 8:30am Saturday

Japan (JST): 7:00am Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 12:00am Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 1:00am Saturday

China (CST): 6:00am Saturday

India (IST): 3:30am Saturday

Brazil: 7:00pm Friday

Singapore: 6:00am Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 1:00am Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 2:00am Saturday

Turkey: 1:00am Saturday



Mexican Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, October 26 2024

Local time (CST): 11:30am Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 6:30pm Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 7:30pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 1:30pm Saturday

United States (CDT): 12:30pm Saturday

United States (PDT): 10:30pm Saturday

Australia (AEST): 4:30am Sunday

Australia (AWST): 1:30am Sunday

Australia (ACST): 4:00am Sunday

Japan (JST): 2:30am Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 7:30pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 8:30pm Saturday

China (CST): 1:30am Sunday

India (IST): 11:00pm Saturday

Brazil: 2:30pm Saturday

Singapore: 1:30am Sunday

Saudi Arabia: 8:30pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 9:30pm Saturday

Turkey: 8:30pm Saturday



How to watch the Mexican Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

