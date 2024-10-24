F1 announce tragic death of key figure

Emotional tributes have been paid following the tragic death of a major Formula 1 figure.

The news came as a significant shock to those involved in the world of motorsport, with the passing of Pete Samara announced in the build-up to last weekend's United States Grand Prix.

The US GP saw Ferrari secure a one-two victory with Charles Leclerc claiming his third victory of the campaign ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz and world championship leader Max Verstappen.

But events on the track at the Circuit of the Americas paled into relative insignificance for many in attendance who were eager to honour their departed friend and colleague.

Sky Sports honoured Pete Samara during their coverage of the US GP

An 'inspiration to future generations'

Pete Samara had been the director of innovations and digital technology at F1, and played a key role in enhancing the sport's global appeal.

F1TV presenters reportedly wore black armbands throughout their coverage of the US GP, while Sky Sports' broadcast included an in-memoriam segment featuring his image.

F1 in Schools - an international STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) competition for secondary students - hailed Samara's impact on the next generation of motorsport fans.

A statement posted on their LinkedIn page read: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Pete Samara, Director of Innovation and Digital Technology at Formula 1.

"Pete not only helped to shape the sport's future but also set new standards in innovation and digital advancement.

"As a passionate advocate of F1 in Schools, his support and encouragement will leave a lasting impact on our students.

"We were honoured to have him present the F1 Sustainability Award at our 2023 World Finals in Singapore.

"He will be greatly missed, but his legacy and dedication to Formula 1 will continue to inspire future generations.”

